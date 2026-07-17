“I Had Kind of Given Up”- Dale Jr. Unmasks Secret Phone Call That Rescued North Wilkesboro From Permanent Death

For almost 30 years, North Wilkesboro Speedway sat empty. Roofs fell in. The stands rusted. Weeds broke through the pavement. Only one person kept watch. A retired worker named Paul Call lived next door and mowed the grass out of pure loyalty. Most people thought the historic track was gone forever. Dale Earnhardt Jr. thought so too, until a secret phone call changed everything.

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“I had kind of given up on the idea of the track ever coming back,” Earnhardt Jr. admitted to the New York Times.

For years, rumors about the track coming back would start online and then fade away. But then, Dale Jr. heard some big news. Speedway Motorsports boss Marcus Smith was thinking about moving a small dirt race to the track. Dale Jr. saw a window. He called Jack McNelly, owner of the regional CARS Tour, with one pitch: if he could clear the track, would the tour come race there? When McNelly seemed unconvinced, Earnhardt had one answer.

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“I’ll race in it. Just trust me.”

McNelly agreed. Dale Jr. worked with Smith and a local promoter to put the deal together. North Wilkesboro held its first race in decades, which sold out. The track was alive again. It proved that fans really wanted it back.

None of that 2022 race would have happened without what Earnhardt had done three years before. In 2019, convinced the track would disappear entirely, Earnhardt organised a volunteer crew to clear the surface of weeds and debris. Cup Series driver Chris Buescher joined them. Dale Jr. spent the day driving a street sweeper through thick mud.

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The goal was to get the track clean enough for the iRacing video game to laser-scan and preserve it digitally. When the pandemic stopped real sports in 2020, iRacing showed a virtual race at North Wilkesboro on national TV. The ratings were a shock. Fans who had never seen the real track wanted it back.

That response gave Smith the confidence to pursue restoration and North Carolina politicians a reason to fund it. In 2021, the state gave $18 million to fix the track’s broken water and power lines.

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This kind of celebrity rescue is very rare in racing. Sometimes, stars save struggling dirt tracks. For example, Tony Stewart bought Eldora Speedway in 2004 to prevent it from closing. But bringing an empty, weed-filled paved track back to life had never been done before. Dale Jr. wrote a new rulebook for saving NASCAR history.

North Wilkesboro is back because of Dale Jr. This time it counts

NASCAR had stripped the track of its dates in 1996, handing them to Texas and New Hampshire. Now it was finding its way back. This weekend, it arrives all the way.

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The Window World 450 is not an exhibition. It is a full points-paying Cup race, the first at North Wilkesboro in 30 years.

At 450 laps, it is the longest race ever held on the 0.625-mile oval. The fresh pavement will test the drivers. Teams are guessing how fast their tires will wear out because nobody has data for this long a distance yet.

The In-Season Challenge tournament runs in parallel. Four drivers remain in the bracket: Ryan Blaney vs. Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott vs. Todd Gilliland. The drivers who finish ahead of their opponents will move on to a $1 million final round in Indianapolis. With six regular-season races left, points are critical. A race win now pays 55 points. Blaney really needs those points. He currently averages a great 4.0 finish on short tracks this year.

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Calling it from the booth is Dale Jr. He makes his TNT debut as lead commentator alongside Adam Alexander and former crew chief Steve Letarte, watching from suites he once cleared of weeds himself.