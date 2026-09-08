“I Had Nothing to Do With the Mess” – Ex-NASCAR Driver Linked to Epstein Files Breaks Silence to Defend Family Name

Earlier this year, in January, the Department of Justice revealed around 3 million pages of documents and emails in connection with the Epstein list. Amongst those were emails and correspondence between Epstein and a former NASCAR driver.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The NASCAR driver in question, Brian Vickers, according to the Department of Justice, had correspondence with Epstein for over seven years, starting in March 2012, all the way up to a few months before Epstein’s arrest in 2019. Vickers came under a lot of criticism ever since, and the criticism escalated to threats against him and his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Vickers didn’t say anything after his name came up in the documents released in January, he has finally broken his silence in an attempt to clear the air and stop the threats to his family. “I had nothing to do with the mess left by others,” wrote Vickers on X.

“I have stayed quiet for too long now,” read Vickers’ post. “My hope that love would prevail in silence were not answered. I will say this only once. I walk in love for all my brothers and sisters. If this is not your path, I will meet you where you are. So that the rest [of] my walk in peace.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Vickers also thanked those who understood and stood by him, making it clear that in his search for peace, he would not stay quiet while threats were made against those he loved. The post itself was somewhat poetic and cryptic, leaving room for interpretation in the comments. While Vickers received messages of support as well, many readers felt the post raised more questions than it answered.

Vickers then shared a clarification in an attempt to clear up any confusion surrounding his first post. This time, he restricted the comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would like to clarify two things,” wrote Vickers. “First, I am so grateful for the support and concern from family and friends that have come from this post. I am doing very well. Understanding who I am and who I choose to be more every day. Second, I have had enough of people hurting those I love. I hope this clarifies my message. Now, may we proceed forward in peace and love?”

Vickers was off social media for the best part of five years before he returned with a post on X in April 2025 about his divorce from Sarah Kellen, who was an assistant to Epstein.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2013, when Vickers was driving for Michael Waltrip Racing, news about Sarah Kellen being a co-conspirator in the illicit activities came to light. Vickers and MWR needed to tie down a sponsor, and there was concern that if word got out, Vickers would lose a sponsor they had come to terms with.

In correspondence revealed by the Department of Justice in accordance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, there was an email from Epstein to Vickers about a conversation he had with Michael Waltrip Racing regarding keeping the connection between Vickers and Epstein through Vickers’ then-wife a secret.

ADVERTISEMENT

The email said that while the owners were on board, they would have to put the team before the individual. However, the team would not be the ones revealing the nature of the relationship between Vickers and Epstein to the sponsors.

With Vickers now addressing the situation publicly, his statements provide his side of the story. For now, the focus remains on the information contained in the released documents and Vickers’ response to it.