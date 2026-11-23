With every conversation about his retirement, Denny Hamlin seems to grow a little less certain about walking away from NASCAR. Perhaps that is exactly what Joe Gibbs and Dave Alpern have been hoping for as they try to convince their driver to stay. However, Hamlin’s dilemma may be less about changing his mind and more about ensuring Joe Gibbs Racing’s future is in the right hands. Jeff Gordon, who once faced a similar situation with Rick Hendrick, believes that once retirement enters a racer’s mind, the decision may already be taking shape. Having experienced that conversation himself, the four-time Cup Series champion has a perspective to share as Hamlin weighs his future.

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“Well, I’m sure very similar to what Denny is going through with Coach Gibbs and Dave Alpern,” Gordon revealed on The Morning Drive. “I had that with Rick Hendrick, where it was, ‘Okay, I hear you. I need a few more years out of you, please.”

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“But I think that once the word retirement is even in your mind or comes out of your mouth, you’re already there. You’re already planning. You’re already looking ahead. Doesn’t mean that your drive and desire to perform at a high level is no longer there, but it means that you’re on that path to that day coming.”

“Denny’s in a very fortunate situation where he’s competing at a high level, still competing for championships and winning races, and works for a team that would really miss him.”

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Like Hamlin, Jeff Gordon dedicated his entire Cup Series career to Hendrick Motorsports for over two decades from 1993 to 2015. Rick Hendrick first discovered the young talent at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Busch Series in 1992 and signed him. In 1993, Gordon made his full-time Cup Series debut driving the No. 24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. Rick Hendrick’s investment paid off when he won his first Cup Series title in 1995, marking the team’s first premier-series drivers’ title.

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Gordon went on to win back-to-back titles in 1997 and 1998, with his fourth and final drivers’ title win in 2001. Gordon and HMS became one of NASCAR’s most successful driver-team pairings, with the driver securing four Cup Series titles, three Daytona 500 wins, 93 Cup victories, and five Brickyard 400 wins in two decades.

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Naturally, when Gordon first considered retiring in 2014, the team wasn’t ready to let go of its four-time Cup Series champion. Like Hamlin, Gordon, too, had expressed the desire to step away from the sport while he could still perform at a high level rather than waiting until his form faded to make the decision.

“Rick (Hendrick) kept talking me into going longer and longer and longer. And I kept saying no, I think this is the year. I think this is the year,” revealed Gordon at his January 22, 2015 retirement press conference. The racer was 43 years old when he decided to retire from racing.

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He added, “Finally, about halfway through last year, I said, ‘No. This is it, Boss,’ and we agreed, and the timing was good for me, good for Hendrick and other opportunities that are out in front of us.”

His team boss Rick Hendrick reflected on the driver’s importance in building the racing team’s dominant presence in the Cup Series soon after.

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“There’s simply no way to quantify Jeff’s impact. I will never be able to properly express the respect and admiration I have for Jeff and how meaningful our relationship is to me.”

And while the four-time world champion proved his loyalty to the team by never switching teams, there was once a time when Rick Hendrick worried his ace driver might walk away for a seat at Dodge, when former crew chief Ray Evernham considered a move.

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Gordon’s response? “No, I want to be with you.”

For the former No. 24 driver, his decision to retire wasn’t influenced solely by the need to walk away at his best. Like Hamlin, Gordon too had mentioned that eventually all the years add up to a driver’s body, with his back problems being an equally important reason, if not the only one, behind his retirement. Gordon wanted to walk away on his own terms and when it felt right he did so.

But his retirement only ended his full-time Cup Series career, not his association with Hendrick Motorsports and NASCAR. He returned behind the wheel of HMS’ No. 88 car for six races in 2016 as Dale Earnhardt Jr. recovered from concussion symptoms. That very year, he joined FOX Sports as a NASCAR race analyst, remaining closely involved in the sport.

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Rick Hendrick’s statement on just how valuable Gordon had been to the team was evident when he became vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports in 2022, returning to an executive role within the organisation that had shaped his career. NASCAR also recognized the four-time Cup champion with a Hall of Fame induction in 2019.

Years later, Gordon still works with the team with his boss and mentor, Rick Hendrick, now in a more organizational role. But the driver believes him being able to walk away was possible because HMS was able to find a worthy replacement for his coveted seat in Chase Elliott.

For Gordon, having Chase Elliott ready to hop in his seat made his decision easier, but he believes Joe Gibbs Racing might struggle with it because they are yet to identify or confirm a replacement for their veteran driver.

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“There’s going to be a big gap to fill when that day comes that Gibbs has to plan for,” said Gordon. “And I’m sure that’s a big part of it too. They don’t want to see him go, but they also need to figure out what the next step is and who’s going to step in.”

“For me, that was Chase Elliott, and the timing worked out perfectly.”

Chase Elliott was already being groomed as Jeff Gordon’s successor before the four-time champion stepped away, making the transition at Hendrick Motorsports relatively seamless.

Having won the 2014 Xfinity Series championship as a rookie with JR Motorsports, Elliott was promoted to the Cup Series in 2016, taking over Gordon’s iconic No. 24 Chevrolet and even inheriting his crew chief, Alan Gustafson. Although Elliott was still finding his feet at the highest level, he made the playoffs in his debut season and earned Rookie of the Year honours, giving Hendrick a promising young talent to build around as Gordon moved away from full-time racing.

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Although Jeff Gordon’s retirement story shares multiple parallels with Denny Hamlin’s exit saga at Joe Gibbs Racing, the latter’s dilemma doesn’t allow him to walk away confidently just yet. The No. 11 driver has expressed his willingness to trade his racing suit with Father Time multiple times, but with each conversation, the driver is left contemplating the pros and cons of the move.

While Joe Gibbs and Dave Alpern are keen to keep their veteran driver beyond that point, Hamlin’s hesitation stems largely from wanting to ensure JGR has its next driver lined up before he walks away. Having spent his entire Cup career with the organisation since 2006, Hamlin doesn’t want to leave it in a difficult position. However, he has also made it clear that any extension cannot come at the cost of his competitiveness.

“I just have to weigh all the pros and the cons of it,” said Hamlin during his appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Interviews earlier this week. “It’s definitely not going to be a money conversation or anything like that, though. Gibbs has been beyond fair to me throughout my career. And I want to make sure that they’ve got their next driver planned, lined up, all that stuff. I definitely am going to do whatever is best for Joe Gibbs Racing, but I’m not going to compromise my performance.”

Denny Hamlin believes the team has its successor in O’Reilly Series driver Brent Crews, and thinks he might be ready by the end of the 2027 season. However, JGR has not confirmed that they will promote the 18-year-old to the No. 11 program, as the team’s focus is to retain the veteran driver at any cost.

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Meanwhile, Crews has also expressed that he knows he needs to earn the coveted seat instead of simply inheriting it from his childhood hero.

When Gordon left, Hendrick Motorsports had an Xfinity championship-winning driver in Chase Elliott, who replaced the four-time Cup champion two years after his title win in 2014. But for Joe Gibbs Racing, Crews has just completed his rookie season in the O’Reilly series and, despite winning the rookie of the year honor, needs to prove his mettle by winning races to earn a chance at the big leap.

Hamlin’s decision to retire after the 2027 season comes down to the physical and mental toll of a career spanning more than two decades, alongside his desire to walk away while he can still compete at the highest level. At 46, the 64-time Cup race winner believes he is still at his best, but knows Father Time will eventually catch up.

Having spent his entire Cup career with Joe Gibbs Racing since 2006, winning 64 races and establishing himself as one of the team’s pillars, Hamlin also wants to give himself one more shot at the championship that has eluded him.

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JGR, however, is reluctant to let go of a driver who remains a genuine championship contender. Hamlin’s four victories and third-place championship finish in 2026 reinforced his value, while team president Dave Alpern has made it clear that the organisation hopes to convince him to reconsider.

Beyond his on-track contribution, replacing a driver of Hamlin’s stature is no easy task, even with young Brent Crews emerging as a potential successor. Joe Gibbs Racing would be losing more than a 64-time race winner in Hamlin; it would be losing one of the longest-serving drivers and a defining figure in its modern Cup Series success.

With Jimmie Johnson preparing for his final Cup Series appearance and Alex Bowman also approaching the end of his full-time career, NASCAR is already witnessing the departure of established names of its current generation. Hamlin potentially joining that transition after 2027 would mark another significant changing of the guard, particularly for Joe Gibbs Racing, where the veteran has been one of the defining figures of its modern era.