“I Hate to Lose”: Cup Star Ready to Throw Away Championship as Desperation Kicks in After Texas

On Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, Chris Buescher delivered one of his cleanest races of the season and came home fifth. A native Texan, it was also his best-ever finish at his home track. By any conventional measure, it was a good day. By the measure that actually matters in 2026, it was a reminder of exactly what he doesn’t have.

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“It doesn’t change the fact that we’re not holding a trophy right now,” Buescher said. “That’s ultimately what we want to do, You hate to lose and, you know, while this is progress and has put us in really good spots, a lot this season, I’m really proud of everybody for what we’ve been able to accomplish, but it’s gonna take a little bit more to get to the point where you’re burning down the frontstretch and then you’re happy with that kind of top five, so you know they matter, and the point side thing is always gonna matter.”

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Clearly, a top-five isn’t enough. And that is the central tension Buescher is living with right now.

Under the 2026 Chase format, the top 16 drivers in regular-season points qualify for the postseason, with Chase seeding determined entirely by where each driver finishes in the standings. The regular season champion starts with 2,100 points, down to 2,000 for the 16th seed. Race winners collect 55 points, which is 20 more than second place. And Buescher currently sits fifth in the standings, 110 points above the playoff cutoff after 11 races. That buffer is real. But it is being built entirely on consistency, while the drivers above him are stacking wins and banking 55-point premiums that Buescher simply is not collecting.

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But over 15 remaining regular-season races, that compounding gap doesn’t just push Buescher down the seeding ladder; it could, if he starts pushing harder for wins and the results turn against him, push him out of the top 16 entirely. On the other hand, the safe path of clean races and consistent top-10s protects his points and keeps him in the Chase, but seeds him low and hands the championship initiative to others, narrowing his cushion.

Still, he’s come close far too many times, and the Texas race itself showed perfectly why he must be frustrated. Buescher was right there all day, earning four stage points, with the kind of controlled aggression that has been there throughout his 2026 season. At one point, he had what felt like a legitimate third-place carved out for him, behind race winner Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin. Then a late caution reshuffled the running order, dropped him two spots, and the window closed.

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Then, at Talladega, he finished second, which bothered him so much that he wished it had been anything but that, as he lost what was essentially a drag car race to Carson Hocevar. It didn’t matter to him that the finish had moved him up to seventh place then.

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“If it’s gonna be that close, you almost just wish it wouldn’t have been [second],” Buescher, a native of Prosper, Texas, said in a Saturday news conference at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. “To be in the hunt for it and come up just that little bit short, it definitely hurts at the end of the day.”

That is exactly why each race now becomes extremely crucial for him.

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Can Buescher end his winless streak at Watkins Glen?

Buescher’s last Cup Series win came in September 2024 at Watkins Glen International, his first road-course victory in NASCAR’s premier series. Starting 24th, he stormed through the field and beat road-course master Shane van Gisbergen in a bumper-to-bumper last-lap duel in NASCAR Overtime. That was calculated aggression at its most precise and exactly the version Buescher wishes to revive.

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In 2025, he was right back in the mix at the Glen, as he won Stage 1, running inside the top three, and eventually bringing it home in third. Back-to-back podiums at Watkins Glen in consecutive years are not a coincidence. It is evidence that Buescher knows how to be the aggressor.

But the uncomfortable truth coming out of Texas is that the conservative version of Chris Buescher, the one who executes cleanly, limits mistakes, and protects the points buffer, will likely make the Chase. But how he makes the chase will decide whether he is making a championship bid or not.

The question Buescher is now living with, race by race, is which version he is willing to be. And it remains to be seen whether the answer will cost him the points he has spent weeks carefully building.