Frankie Muniz could have chased a race win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Instead, he settled for second, secured the championship and walked away with something he has never done in racing before. After a season of juggling two very different racing programs, Muniz and Tyler Stone clinched the GT4 America Am-class title on October 11. But even as he celebrated his first championship, Muniz made it clear that one part of his racing career still weighs on him: NASCAR.

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“I’ve been in NASCAR and I love it, and I have still a lot of unfinished business there,” Frankie Muniz said. He was not announcing a new team or a move to the Cup Series. He was talking about a goal that’s still out of reach, even after the biggest feat of his racing career.

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The championship fight came down to the final weekend. Muniz and Stone arrived at Indianapolis leading James Walker Jr. and James Clay in the No. 36 BimmerWorld BMW M4 GT4 EVO by just one point. Alex and Michael Garcia, driving the No. 21 ACI Motorsports entry, were also in contention. A second-place finish on Saturday gave the TechSport Racing pair some breathing room, but Sunday still demanded a clean race.

Stone started the No. 30 Ford Mustang GT4 before handing the car to Muniz during the pit stop. The team executed the stop cleanly, but Frankie Muniz returned to the track in fourth in the Am class. The No. 36 BMW had been around 10 or 11 seconds ahead before the stops, leaving Muniz with ground to make up if he wanted to protect his lead in the standings.

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Then the race began to swing his way. Walker Jr. locked his brakes into Turn 7 and lost a position. Laura Hayes in the No. 37 Dome Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT4 passed him at Turn 8. Muniz got by the BMW and then Anthony Geraci’s No. 72 RAFA Racing Team Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO2, moving into second. Hayes went on to win the race running solo, but Muniz had the result he needed. A late drive-through penalty for the Garcia entry further hurt its championship chances

Muniz believed he could have caught Hayes if he had pushed harder. But with the title within reach, there was little sense in risking it for one more position.

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“I believe we could have won the race if I went 100%, but I didn’t want to make any mistakes. I wanted the championship for me and Tyler and the team and Ford, and it feels amazing.”

That decision paid off. Muniz and Stone won the Am-class championship by 19 points over Walker Jr. and Clay. They did not win the overall GT4 America title or Sunday’s race, but they finished the season as the best pairing in their class. Their campaign included three class wins and seven podium finishes, earned through a season that was not always straightforward.

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Frankie Muniz arrived at Sonoma in March without having driven a GT4 car before. The pair opened with a second-place class finish, but the middle of the season brought its share of frustration, including a clutch-related retirement at Sebring.

Their season changed at Road America in August, where they won both Am-class races. Another class victory followed at Barber Motorsports Park in September. By the time they reached Indianapolis, they had turned early promise into a genuine championship challenge

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The GT4 title is a major milestone, but it does not settle the question Muniz has been trying to answer in stock-car racing. He drives the No. 33 Ford F-150 for Team Reaume in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. His NASCAR career has included ARCA and Xfinity Series starts, but he has yet to establish himself as a regular contender in the Truck Series. His best career Truck Series finish was 16th at Daytona earlier in the 2026 season, and he has yet to record a top-five or top-10 finish in his stock car career.

This year, balancing both programs made that task even harder. Frankie Muniz remained a full-time Truck Series driver, but GT4 commitments forced him to miss NASCAR races at Watkins Glen, New Hampshire, and Kansas. The schedule clash around Indianapolis showed the difficult trade-off: pursuing a championship in one series meant giving up opportunities in another. In GT4, the gamble worked. NASCAR is where he still needs to turn that experience into results.

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Frankie Muniz has four Truck Series races remaining in 2026: Phoenix, Talladega, Martinsville, and Homestead-Miami. After the season, he plans to drive in Ford’s “Proud to Honor” event at Daytona in a Mustang Challenge car before taking a break. He has said he raced 42 times across his commitments this year, so a pause is understandable. There has been no confirmed announcement of a new NASCAR team, a Cup Series move, or a 2027 deal. This is not a comeback after retirement; it is the continuation of the Truck Series campaign he has been running all season.

Still, Indianapolis gave Muniz something useful to take back to NASCAR. He has spoken about questioning himself during the difficult stretches of racing, and credited Ford Racing with pushing him toward GT4. As the season progressed, he began arriving at races believing he and Stone could win. That confidence was backed up by results, not just optimism.

A championship will not suddenly make the Truck Series field easier, and it cannot erase a difficult season. But Muniz now knows he can fight through setbacks, make the right call when the pressure rises and finish what he started. He has one racing championship at last. The unfinished business is making sure NASCAR does not remain the one that got away.