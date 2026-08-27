“I Have This Double Standard Against Me”- Richard Childress Star Unmasks Unfair Fan Backlash Ahead of Full-Time Cup Leap

Austin Hill has built a reputation as one of NASCAR’s most aggressive and successful drivers in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. With 16 wins for Richard Childress Racing since joining the organization, the Georgia native has earned his promotion. On August 24, 2026, RCR announced that Hill will drive the No. 33 Chevrolet full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series beginning in 2027.

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Yet as Hill prepares for that full-time leap, the 32-year-old remains aware that many fans see only a selective version of him. In a recent conversation with Jeff Gluck, Hill addressed the disconnect between his off-track personality and the image projected by his on-track battles.

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Gluck noted that Hill often comes across as misunderstood, describing him as personable in interviews while questioning why that side seems lost on segments of the fan base. Hill’s response was measured and self-aware.

“I’m not gonna sugarcoat things. I have made mistakes in my career. I believe Joey Logano was talking about it a few months back or so, about how something that he did when he was eighteen is still following him to this day, but then you have drivers like Carson Hocevar that he’s doing the same sort of things and everyone loves him for it. So, I feel like I’m on like the Joey Logano train right now, like I have this double standard that’s kind of against me and which is fine.” Hill said in an interview with Jeff Gluck posted on X.

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What appears reckless from the grandstands or social media often registers as calculated risk inside the cockpit. Hill’s point is that the same standard should apply evenly, whether the driver is a multi-time champion or a rising talent with a reputation for hard racing.

“You’re out there to win the race, and you don’t care what it takes to get the job done, and there are times that things are gonna happen on the racetrack. So, I do have a good heart, a good side of me, family man, you know, have three kids, a loving wife, all those things. I really truly care about everyone’s well-being and everything like that.” Hill said in the same interview.

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With a permanent Cup seat secured and a proven record of winning, Austin Hill enters the next phase of his career determined to let results and consistency speak.

Austin Hill expressed his rare vulnerable side over Kyle Busch’s demise

Days after Kyle Busch passed away in late May 2026, Austin Hill lay awake in bed with more questions than answers. The call to step into Busch’s car at Charlotte Motor Speedway had come with almost no time to process the loss.

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Early conversations had explored the possibility of Hill running only part of the race or filling in temporarily while Busch recovered. When the reality became permanent, Hill’s mind went everywhere. Racing was secondary. His first thoughts were of Samantha Busch and the children, Lennix and Brexton, and how the family would move forward.

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Hill’s wife, Ashlyn, helped him work through the uncertainty. Ultimately, one idea prevailed. “I said, ‘Well, if someone has to do it, it might as well be me,’” Hill told RACER in an interview.

He had spent five years at Richard Childress Racing, built relationships throughout the organisation, and felt a personal connection to Richard Childress. If anyone was going to climb into that car, he believed it should be him.

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Those private doubts carried into Charlotte itself. Standing near the memorial logo and the car that should have been Busch’s made the emotion difficult to contain before he climbed in. Months later, the feeling had not fully faded.

“I know all these races that we’re running right now; I technically shouldn’t be the one in the car,” Hill admitted. “So, all of that is still very weird and odd to me. I think until 2027 gets here, it will be very eerie, but we’re working through it one weekend at a time.”

As 2027 approaches and the chapter finally closes, the hope is that the car and the role begin to feel like his own. Until then, Hill continues the only way that has made sense.