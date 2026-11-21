The last time Leah Pruett walked away from a Top Fuel dragster, she had a championship within reach. This time, she leaves after proving she can still fight at the front, even after two seasons away. Yet there is an important difference between the two departures. Pruett now knows exactly what she wants to carry into her next chapter, and it does not involve leaving racing behind.

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“I continuously correct people’s wording: When they say ‘retirement,’ I replace it with ‘graduation.’ I haven’t retired; I’ve graduated.” she remarked in an nhra.com feature.

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The distinction is important, particularly with eight-time champion Tony Schumacher preparing to take over her seat in 2027. Pruett is not being pushed out of Tony Stewart Racing (TSR), nor is she closing the door on competition. She and Stewart want to expand their family, and she plans to remain involved in the team’s management, logistics and technical development. She also has no fixed timeline for getting back behind a wheel.

There is a reason this decision carries more weight than an ordinary driver change. Pruett already experienced the difficulty of stepping away after the 2023 season. She had come within one round of winning her first Top Fuel championship, losing the winner-take-all finale to Doug Kalitta.

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She finished third in the standings before putting racing on hold to start a family. Their son, Dominic, arrived in November 2024, while Stewart took over her driving duties during her absence.

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When Leah Pruett returned in 2026, she had another championship-caliber season. She won the New England Nationals, defeating Shawn Langdon for the 75th Anniversary Diamond Wally.

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Three more runner-up finishes followed in Phoenix, Seattle and Las Vegas. She also reached the final at Charlotte’s four-wide event and finished third in the championship for the second time.

Her final stretch in Pomona offered another reminder of what she could still accomplish. Pruett defeated Will Smith and four-time champion Antron Brown to reach the semifinals. That moved her from fourth to third in the standings before a tire-smoking run against Kalitta ended her weekend.

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The numbers behind that performance were equally telling. Her team recorded two No. 1 qualifying positions and reached 341.08 mph at Brainerd, a career-best speed. Its dragster completed full passes on more than two-thirds of its qualifying and elimination runs.

“Throughout the Countdown, I was able to raise my talent level to meet my team’s level,” Pruett said. She admitted the team did not handle changing engine setups and unfamiliar tracks as well as Kalitta’s and Langdon’s operations. Still, she considered her combination the strongest outside those two championship contenders.

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That is the program Schumacher will inherit. The winningest driver in Top Fuel history, with eight championships and 88 national event victories, will join TSR on a multi-year agreement. The move gives him another opportunity to compete for championships.

There is another personal connection to Pruett’s departure. She recalled how Stewart approached his final NASCAR Cup Series race in 2016. His advice was simple: enjoy every moment.

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She followed it during her final weekend in Pomona, allowing herself to appreciate the team and the competition rather than focus solely on the result.

“This has been my favorite competition season thus far,” she said, pointing to the connection she had built with her team.

And that connection is precisely why she does not see herself disappearing from the sport. Pruett intends to attend every race, continue working with TSR and remain close to the operation that helped her return to championship contention.

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She has already made one comeback after motherhood. Whether another Top Fuel opportunity arrives remains uncertain, but she has not ruled it out. As she put it, a return would be her version of a master class. For now, Pruett is changing roles, not saying goodbye.