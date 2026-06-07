“I Haven’t Slept”- Richard Childress Admits Agonizing Toll of Rowdy’s Tragedy With Immediate HoF Mandate

The recent press conference at Michigan was supposed to be a very different occasion. Richard Childress had originally planned to announce Busch’s contract extension through the 2027 season at the venue, with General Motors brass present. Instead, he stood at the same podium, at the same track, and grieved publicly for the first time.

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When asked how he had been holding up in the days after losing Kyle Busch, it wasn’t a long answer that he gave. And, in all honesty, it didn’t need to be.

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“I haven’t slept very good, but I’ll leave it at that,” he replied.

It reminded those who have watched Childress for decades of another event that permanently altered him: the death of Dale Earnhardt in 2001. Childress carried more and spoke less back then as well. In a 2016 interview with Graham Bensinger, Kevin Harvick, who was summoned to Childress’ office days after Earnhardt’s death at Daytona and asked to take over the No. 3, described what he found when he walked in:

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“I’ll never forget walking in,” Harvick said. “I’ve been in Richard’s office a few times but that night was different.

“Richard was sitting behind his desk looked like he hadn’t slept in, you know, three days which he probably hadn’t. Kevin Hamlin had a bottle of Jack Daniels in a cup and just sitting there and he, obviously, had plenty of cups of Jack Daniels.”

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Almost twenty years later, he was once again attempting to articulate something for which motorsports hardly prepare people. But even amid the grief, one thing seemed crystal clear to him.

“Kyle will go down in history as one of the greatest race drivers that has ever been. You know, he’ll definitely be in the Hall of Fame. I’d love to see him put him in it right away,” he put forward his stance.

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Richard Childress wasn’t making a ceremonial statement or running for publicity. He was speaking from the perspective of someone who closely saw Kyle Busch each week and thought the resume already addressed the issue. And to be honest, there isn’t much left to debate.

Busch finished his career with 234 victories across NASCAR’s three national divisions, the most in the sport’s history, across any era, any series. To put that in further perspective, Busch tied Richard Petty’s record of 200 combined wins in March 2019, then broke it six days later with a Truck Series win at Martinsville. Nobody else is within realistic reach of that total.

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His 63 Cup wins place him ninth all-time, and his 102 wins in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and 69 in the Craftsman Truck Series are both records, by a good distance. He won two Cup championships (2015, 2019), the 2009 O’Reilly title, and claimed victories at 25 different Cup tracks across a 22-season career. At his most dominant, he ran all three national series in a single weekend, sometimes sweeping, sometimes contending in all of them simultaneously.

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So, the Hall of Fame question, as Childress framed it, is not really about if. It is about when, and he made clear that waiting feels unnecessary.

“He Helped RCR When We Needed Him…,” Childress praises Busch’s decision

When Busch arrived at Richard Childress Racing ahead of the 2023 season, the move was unexpected, and the reception around the garage wasn’t great. He had spent 15 years at Joe Gibbs Racing, winning both his championships there, and was now switching manufacturers from Toyota to Chevrolet mid-career.

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It was Austin Dillon who first reached out to Busch and opened the door, helping clear any residual tension between Busch and Childress before the deal was formalized. And he thought well, since the personality concern was real. Both men are outspoken, strong-willed, and unfiltered. The prevailing bet was that it would burn bright and burn fast, but it didn’t.

“A lot of people thought that he was tough to deal with and that we wouldn’t last long. He was a man that loves his sport,” Childress, speaking at Michigan, pushed back on that narrative.

That belief had strengthened long before. After Busch’s third win in his first RCR season, Childress drew a deliberate parallel to his most famous driver:

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“Same question they asked me about ‘You and Dale won’t last six months.’ We lasted 20 years. I want to keep Kyle there and hopefully we can end his career when he gets ready to.”

Busch won three races in his first season at RCR, immediately changing the atmosphere inside the organization. But the following two seasons were tougher. 2024 marked the first calendar year of Busch’s career without a Cup win, a streak that had previously run 19 consecutive seasons.

Childress admitted at Michigan that RCR had let Busch down in those stretches, missing opportunities to capitalize when they had them.

“He helped RCR when we needed he came right in and we won three races. The first part of the year got a little off and we had a lot of opportunities to win other races and we just didn’t finish and capitalize on them.”

But in the final weeks of Busch’s life, after strong runs at Texas, Watkins Glen, and Dover, the confidence between driver and owner had returned. Childress recalled the last real conversation they had about 2026:

“He said, ‘You give me cars like you’ve gave me the last three weeks,’ he said, ‘I will make the Chase this year.’ We were that confident. Both of us.”

Beyond Sundays, what Childress kept coming back to was the father he watched Kyle becoming. He spoke about seeing Busch at Millbridge Speedway in North Carolina, the short track where a young Brexton Busch regularly races, not as a champion watching, but as a dad.

It was in those moments, Childress said, that Busch’s love for the sport was clearest — the simple act of watching his son race. RCR has retired the No. 8. It will not be raced again unless Brexton chooses to bring it back to NASCAR’s top division. And Childress made clear that the number belongs to the Busch family, and not to the organization. Childress closed with something that probably hit most precisely because of how plainly he said it.

“All of us are gonna miss him. You guys and ladies are gonna miss having him in here after a win.”