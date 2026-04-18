“I Hope People Understood”: Fired NASCAR Driver Seeks Sympathy Weeks After Controversial Suspension

Daniel Dye had a win lined up for him at Kansas on Saturday. But Gio Ruggiero held him off in overtime to take the checkered flag in the Tide 150, leaving Dye with a second-place finish. For a driver caught up in what has been a career-altering controversy, this result was an open plea to the fans and critics to see his side of the story.

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How the suspension fueled Daniel Dye’s comeback

“This one hurts. I want to win so bad,” Dye told Frontstretch after the race. “Me being an idiot was probably the best thing for me — to get my head back on my shoulders and focus on what is truly important to me, and that’s being behind the wheel of a race car. I hope people understood that today. I tried to fight hard all day and give these guys a good finish.”

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Thus, Dye sees his suspension as a turning point as he acknowledges his mistake. He wants everyone to understand his true character, one that wants to purely focus on what matters the most to him — racing.

This was Dye’s first race after coming back from suspension. His 2026 truck season ended before it had even begun. He ran this race with SPS Racing in the ARCA Menards Series, driving the No. 24, definitely not where he expected to be in 2026.

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Dye could’ve had a strong showing this year. He had a full-time seat with Kaulig Racing in the Truck Series, with the manufacturer Ram backing him up. The situation turned when, in March, a clip from a livestream on the platform Whatnot began circulating online.

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In the video, Dye mocked IndyCar driver David Malukas by making homophobic remarks against him. By the evening after it went viral, both NASCAR and Kaulig announced an indefinite suspension for Dye.

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NASCAR also required Dye to complete sensitivity training before returning to competition. Dye issued a public apology, writing that he “chose his words poorly” and that “intention does not erase impact.”

NASCAR reinstated him on March 31, but he did not return to Kaulig. The team later clarified that the decision to resign was Dye’s own. Post-resignation, they signed Corey LaJoie to replace him for the rest of the season.

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So at 22, Dye found himself without a ride, picking up starts wherever he could. The Kansas race was his second with SPS Racing this year, after a fourth-place finish at Daytona in the ARCA opener.

This is not the first time Daniel Dye has shown questionable behavior off-track

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Dye was jailed and released on $2,500 bail. ARCA suspended him indefinitely at the time for violating its member conduct guidelines. He eventually returned to racing, rebuilt his reputation, and worked his way up to a Truck Series opportunity, only to find himself in nearly the same position four years later.

The second-place finish at Kansas was actually Dye’s second consecutive top-five at the track. He came third there in 2022. Daniel said after the race that he will return in the No. 24 next week. He has not confirmed anything beyond that.

What he does not have currently is a way back to the Truck Series, a seat he resigned from at Kaulig, which is now Corey LaJoie’s for the rest of the season. No replacement opportunity has been announced as of yet.