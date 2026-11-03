The checkered flag at Daytona in July 1997 was the easy part for Tony Furr. Three days after John Andretti scored his first Cup victory in the Pepsi 400, NASCAR announced a $50,000 fine against his crew chief. Andretti kept the trophy. Furr got the bill. Nearly three decades later, he is saying out loud what he believes that weekend really meant.

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“I didn’t cheat all the time. I just cheated when I needed to. And also, I mean, you know, sometimes you got to do what you got to do. And let me say this here. There’s been very few races at Daytona or Talladega that’s won legitimately,” Furr told The Scene Vault podcast via X.

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“I mean, if it was won legitimately, it’s because, one, it was a bad crash or somebody ran out of fuel or something like that there,” he added.

Furr’s claim is rooted in the peculiar demands of Daytona and Talladega. Since NASCAR introduced restrictor plates in 1988, teams have fought over a tiny supply of air. Cars ran nose to tail, dependent on one another’s draft, so a small gain in horsepower or a sliver less drag could shape an entire run. The rulebook became less a boundary than a puzzle, and crews spent years hunting for its gaps.

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Furr’s own file shows how far that hunt could go. NASCAR said pre-race inspectors found that the carburetor mounting studs on Andretti’s No. 98 Ford had been built to move, shifting the carburetor to improve airflow through the restrictor plate. The device was caught before the green flag, so Andretti’s win was not tainted, but NASCAR fined Furr for the attempt anyway.

It was not his only run-in. In February 1995, Joe Nemechek was fined $5,000 at Daytona for cutting ridges into an air-cleaner element to boost airflow; Furr, his crew chief, drew a $100 fine and probation.

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In 2001, a Daytona qualifying effort for Furr’s No. 25 Chevrolet ended with the time disallowed, a four-race suspension, and $12,500 in fines for a car that sat below minimum height and for fuel cell violations.

Furr’s era was full of crew chiefs testing the same line. In 1990, Mark Martin won at Richmond for Roush Racing, and NASCAR docked him 46 points and fined the team a then-record $40,000 over a carburetor spacer; Martin lost the title to Dale Earnhardt by 26 points.

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Speedweeks 1995 brought a $45,000 fine for Junior Johnson, whose team ran an unapproved intake on Brett Bodine’s car. Ricky Rudd was hit for the same amount that year at Talladega after inspectors found a hydraulic lift in his rear deck lid.

Then came May 1995 and the biggest fine yet. Ray Evernham, Jeff Gordon’s crew chief at Hendrick Motorsports, was fined a record $60,000 after the Coca-Cola 600 for an unapproved steel wheel hub.

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Evernham did not pretend otherwise: the part was not approved, he said, and he knew it, though he believed there was room for doubt. NASCAR said the only possible advantage was that the hub was lighter.

When the interviewer asked whether the same applied to NASCAR today, Furr drew a firm line around his own time.

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“I don’t know about today, but I just know in my era, there was no races won at Daytona, legitimately, or Talladega,” he added. “I don’t care what nobody says or what they believe. I’m just telling you. I know what it takes to run down there. Robert Yates knows what it takes to run down there, so did Jack Roush and all those other guys.”

Furr does not accuse either owner of a specific violation. Both were giants of the garage, and he invoked their names to show how much knowledge it took to win at the superspeedways. Roush Racing, though, had its own Talladega episode in 1997. Before the Winston 500 on May 10, NASCAR fined Jeff Burton’s crew chief, Buddy Parrott, $20,000 over improperly mounted roof flaps.

Burton later recalled that officials “cut the roof off my car.” The flaps are a safety device Roush himself helped develop, which shows how even well-meaning hardware could draw a penalty if mounted wrong. Roush Fords still had a good day: Mark Martin won that race, and Burton finished eighth.

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That penalty is context, not proof. Nothing in Furr’s comments, and nothing in the record, shows Roush personally ordering anyone to cheat.

What Furr offers is a witness statement, not an indictment. He is not claiming to know what teams do today, and he is not naming anyone as guilty. He is describing the garage he worked in, and his own fines, along with Evernham’s, Martin’s, Rudd’s, and Johnson’s, show how routinely the line was tested.

Whether fans accept his sweeping claim about superspeedway wins or not, his admission has reopened the question of how many of those victories came with an asterisk nobody ever saw.