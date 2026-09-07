“I Just Do It for the Clicks”- Unapologetic Carson Hocevar Breaks Silence on Wrecking Cup Star With Sarcastic Remark

Carson Hocevar has made sure the spotlight follows him long after the checkered flag. His aggressive racing regularly fuels NASCAR debates, but the 23-year-old has built an equally recognizable identity away from the track. From personally running his social media to turning race results into merchandise promotions, Hocevar treats entertainment as part of the job. At Darlington, that philosophy became impossible to ignore after another on-track controversy put his name at the center of attention.

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“I do everything for TV and entertainment purposes, not based off everybody else. I don’t know. Whatever makes us get TV, I just do it for the clicks. You know what I mean?” Hocevar said in a post-race interview.

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That answer came after another controversial night for the young Cup Series driver, with Brad Keselowski once again finding himself on the wrong end of Hocevar’s aggressive racing. At the end of Stage 1, Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet made repeated contact with Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford through Turn 4. The two were running 17th and 18th when the contact sent Keselowski spinning and brought out the second caution of the race.

The incident quickly became another talking point surrounding Hocevar. His aggressive style has already earned him plenty of criticism, and this time, the veteran on the receiving end was not interested in brushing it aside.

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When Hocevar was asked whether the contact with Keselowski was “TV worthy,” he gave a typically blunt response.

“Yeah, he spun,” Hocevar said. The reporter followed up by pointing out that Keselowski had spun because of contact with Hocevar. “Yeah. I guess. I don’t know what happened,” Hocevar replied.

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Keselowski had a much clearer view of the situation. Speaking about Hocevar afterward, the RFK Racing driver issued a warning that suggested the incident was not something he planned to forget. “His day’s coming and it’s coming hard. Watch out, Carson,” Keselowski said.

That exchange made Hocevar’s comments about racing for entertainment even more interesting. The 23-year-old has never exactly hidden from controversy, but his willingness to acknowledge the role of attention in his racing persona was striking.

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And the “clicks” comment was not simply about what happened on the racetrack.

Hocevar had already been creating his own entertainment around the Darlington weekend before the race even began. Starting 34th, he turned his qualifying position into a merchandise promotion for his fans.

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“I start 34th today. Depending on where we finish. I’ll take that % off my merchandise store after the race. So if we win, everything will be 33% off! This way everyone has something root for!” Hocevar posted.

He also had a much more painful option waiting if the race went badly. “If I suck and I finish outside the top 30. I’ll make it 77% off as a punishment.”

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Fortunately for Hocevar, he never had to hand out that massive discount. He worked his way forward from 34th and eventually finished 11th, turning a difficult starting position into a strong recovery.

The promotion was another example of how Hocevar has built his public image differently from many of his Cup Series peers. His social-media presence often feels like an extension of his personality rather than a carefully polished driver brand.

He personally handles his accounts across platforms such as Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, and has embraced an intentionally unfiltered style. His posts can be candid, sarcastic and sometimes deliberately provocative.

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That approach has helped him build a substantial online following, including hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and tens of thousands on X and Twitch.

So when Hocevar said he does things for “TV and entertainment purposes,” it sounded less like a confession and more like an explanation of the way he has chosen to approach NASCAR.

At Darlington, though, that philosophy came with consequences. His contact with Keselowski created another controversy, while his merchandise promotion gave fans something to follow before the race.

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For Hocevar, both were part of the same larger picture: putting himself in the middle of the conversation and giving people a reason to keep watching.