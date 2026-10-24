“I Just Don’t Care”—Carson Hocevar Addresses Cup Feud After Zane Smith’s $50K Post-Race Retaliation

Carson Hocevar has a knack for finding himself in the middle of NASCAR’s latest controversy, but his ongoing dispute with Zane Smith has taken a more expensive turn. Smith left Phoenix Raceway $50,000 lighter after driving into Hocevar’s car following the checkered flag, turning a late-race incident into another chapter of their increasingly bitter rivalry.

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The fine also came with the reminder that NASCAR had already pulled both drivers into its hauler and warned them about further confrontations. Hocevar has now addressed the fallout. During his media availability ahead of Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway, the Spire driver discussed the latest incident and the friction that has followed the pair throughout the season.

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“It seems pretty one-sided for me. I mean, I don’t really care,” said Hocevar, according to Noah Lewis. “Yeah…I just don’t care.”

The trouble at Phoenix began with 16 laps remaining in the Freeway Insurance 500. Hocevar was battling around 10th when Ross Chastain made contact with his No. 77 Chevrolet entering Turn 3. Hocevar was sent up the track and into the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford of Smith and the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford of Josh Berry.

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Smith’s team told him over the radio that Hocevar had been pushed into him. Hocevar’s team also made clear that Chastain initiated the contact. Still, Smith accelerated toward Hocevar during the cooldown lap and rammed the rear bumper of his Chevrolet before following him toward the pit road. Hocevar finished 12th, while Smith crossed the line 15th.

NASCAR announced a $50,000 fine for Smith on October 20, citing rules governing participant safety and conduct. The penalty was not just about what happened at Phoenix. Officials had already warned both drivers after their July confrontation at Chicagoland Speedway, making Smith’s latest move a direct test of that intervention.

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Hocevar also explained why the hit caught him off guard. During his media availability, he recalled another incident that shaped his initial reaction and described how he pieced together what had happened.

“For me, it was just unexpected. I was looking around, and I think I was looking down, and I hit, and my mindset was like, ‘Oh s***, who did I just run into?’ Because I thought somebody stopped in front of me, and then I looked around in front of me and there was nobody. I was like, okay, and I look behind me,” Hocevar was heard saying in a video posted to X by Braking Bob. “I was like, oh, I got hit. I was like, okay, well. Because I remember, I think it was Austin Dillon at Martinsville.

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“We were going like five miles an hour coming to Pit Road, and my cool box was broke and it was blowing hot air, and we ran terrible, and I was just trying to get my helmet off as fast as possible, and everybody checked up, or somebody stopped or something. Somebody walked in front of him, and he stopped last second. I ran into him, so I was like, crap, so I figured I did that again somehow. But no. It was a hard hit for sure, but more so the fact that it was expected for me.”

The roots of the feud stretch back to 2025, when the two clashed at Iowa Speedway. That history resurfaced at Chicagoland on July 5, 2026. On Lap 32, Smith drove into Hocevar, sending the No. 77 toward the wall. The contact wrecked both cars and raised questions about whether Smith was retaliating for their earlier run-in at Iowa.

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NASCAR summoned both drivers to its hauler at EchoPark Speedway the following weekend. The conversation was intended to prevent another confrontation, but neither driver appeared ready to let the dispute go. Smith made his feelings unmistakable afterward, telling reporters, “I just don’t like him as a human.”

Smith also criticized Hocevar on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast, calling him a coward. Hocevar, meanwhile, questioned why Smith was so invested in the feud and joked that the pair needed couples counseling. Their disagreement has largely centered on how each interprets the other’s actions on track: Smith sees a pattern in Hocevar’s driving, while Hocevar has repeatedly suggested Smith takes their encounters more personally than he does.

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That history explains why NASCAR treated Phoenix differently from an isolated post-race bump. On the Hauler Talk podcast, NASCAR vice president of racing communications Mike Forde said that earlier meeting was central to the decision. Officials had reviewed video, audio, and data before issuing the fine, and Forde made clear that the warning had been serious.

Smith can appeal the penalty, but the financial hit is substantial. Whether it ends the retaliation remains an open question. If the fine stands, Smith will have to decide whether another confrontation is worth the cost. Hocevar, for his part, has shown little interest in backing away from the feud. Talladega could offer another flashpoint, or the $50,000 lesson may finally persuade Smith to move on.