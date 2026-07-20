“I Just Really Want to…Punch Myself”- Joe Gibbs’ Grandson Publicly Chastises Himself Over Massive North Wilkesboro Fumble

At North Wilkesboro Speedway, Ty Gibbs appeared prepared to convert speed into victory. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver seemed to have one of the fastest cars in the field and dominated the first part of the race. However, a single error on the pit road altered everything. Gibbs was left with only regrets.

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“I just really wanna go, honestly, in the SiriusXM 54 car and rip the dash out of it and punch myself. I feel like, I don’t know. It’s just frustrating, just gotten this early spot the lights and we’ll just keep going.”

Getting out of his car after the Window World 450, Ty Gibbs didn’t look for justifications. The 23-year-old was aware of the precise moment when his afternoon took a turn. A speeding penalty during the Stage 2 caution erased the commanding position he had worked so hard to earn.

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The error occurred at the most inconvenient moment. NASCAR determined that Gibbs had gone above the pit-road speed restriction as the field pitted during the stage break. The penalty dropped him deep in the running order and handed control of the race to Joey Logano, who never looked back.

Gibbs had done nearly everything perfectly up to that point, so it was particularly agonizing. After Ryan Blaney, who had taken over the pole position after qualifying was cancelled, had to start from the back due to unauthorized modifications to his vehicle (power steering issue), Ty Gibbs began in the first row with teammate Christopher Bell.

With Bell and Carson Hocevar tucked in behind him, Gibbs seized the opportunity right away. He surged to the front and swiftly pulled away from the pack. With around thirty laps left in the first stage, Shane van Gisbergen overtook Denny Hamlin to take the lead. However, Gibbs would not allow the driver of Trackhouse Racing to escape.

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Before executing a daring outside pass to the green-and-white checkered flag and seizing the Stage 1 victory spectacularly, Ty Gibbs progressively pulled SVG in. Gibbs appeared to have set himself up to dominate the race from that point on, but the speeding penalty radically changed the course of events.

By the end of Stage 2, Gibbs was buried outside the top 10. To his credit, he never gave up. The driver steadily advanced down the last stretch, and as the race passed Lap 300, he was fighting for eighth place. In the last run, he continued to pass more vehicles until he managed to finish in fourth place.

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The No. 54 Toyota’s competitiveness throughout the afternoon was demonstrated by that comeback. However, it also increased the agony of the pit-road error. Instead of witnessing Joey Logano capture the checkered flag, Ty Gibbs may have been the driver celebrating in Victory Lane, had the penalty not been imposed.