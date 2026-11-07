“I Knew I Was Scr*wed”- Josh Berry Details Urgent Calls to Repair Fractured Ties With Wood Brothers Ally

Josh Berry had barely left Martinsville Speedway when he realized the consequences of his decision could reach beyond the race. His brake-check of Ryan Blaney damaged a Team Penske car and put an already close working relationship in an awkward position.

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Berry still had one race left with Wood Brothers Racing, a team closely connected to Penske. By the time NASCAR announced its penalties, he knew the incident would follow him into his final weekend with the organization.

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Berry said, “Not after I saw what the No. 77 did. Yeah, I knew I was scr*wed.”

He made the admission while discussing NASCAR’s response at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The No. 77 reference was to Carson Hocevar, who had repeatedly brake-checked Austin Cindric during the Martinsville race. Berry’s own incident involved Blaney’s No. 12 Ford on Lap 253 of the Xfinity 500.

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The two incidents ended with damaged Team Penske cars, but NASCAR treated them differently. Hocevar received a $100,000 fine and a 25-point deduction. Berry received a $50,000 fine and the same points deduction. Spire Motorsports had also suspended Hocevar from the Homestead finale.

Josh Berry, however, wanted to make clear that he viewed the circumstances differently. He believed Hocevar’s repeated actions against Cindric were more serious than his own reaction.

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The No. 77 had made several attempts to disrupt Cindric before finally damaging the No. 2 Ford. Berry considered his incident a single response rather than a repeated attempt to wreck another driver.

“Yeah. I mean, as egregious as his actions were, I felt like these were two totally different situations. Mine was a reaction to the contact I got from the No. 1. It was a one-and-done kind of deal.

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“After as many attempts as he had made to put the No. 2 out of the race, and finally succeeding, I knew I was probably going to get something related to it. Obviously, that’s what ended up happening.”

NASCAR’s explanation made clear why Josh Berry could not avoid punishment. Senior vice president of competition Elton Sawyer said officials reviewed the incidents, including available data and audio. The concern was drivers using the front structure of their cars to damage competitors and effectively end their races. NASCAR considered that conduct serious enough to intervene, even when the circumstances differed.

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For Berry, the bigger concern was what happened between the teams afterward. Wood Brothers Racing operates as a Team Penske affiliate, sharing technical support and working relationships.

That connection made Blaney more than another competitor Berry had encountered during a race. The two had developed a good relationship while working within the same racing circle.

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Josh Berry therefore made his first call to Blaney on the drive home Sunday night. He also contacted Roger Penske and Jonathan Hassler, leaving the crew chief a voicemail before speaking with him the following day.

“I talked to him, talked to Roger, and called Hassler. I left Hassler a voicemail and got back to him the next day. I felt like I did all I could to let him know where I stood. I regretted the decision I made and was upset with myself for making it. That’s really all I could do in that moment.”

Blaney confirmed that the two had spoken earlier in the week. Their conversation was good, but he acknowledged that the incident had changed their relationship. He had entered Martinsville 107 points behind championship leader Kyle Larson, still mathematically eligible for the title. Instead, the damage forced his No. 12 Ford into the garage for extended repairs. He finished 35th, 59 laps down, and fell to seventh in the standings. His championship hopes were over.

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Blaney also supported NASCAR’s decision, saying the penalty established that such actions would not be accepted going forward. He had not influenced the sanctioning body’s decision, but the outcome addressed his concerns about the incident.

Josh Berry now has little time left to repair the relationship before leaving the organization. After joining Wood Brothers in 2025, he earned his first Cup Series victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that March. He will move to Legacy Motor Club in 2027, driving the No. 42 Toyota. Sunday’s Homestead race is his final appearance in the No. 21 Ford.

He knows the apology cannot immediately restore what existed before Martinsville. However, he does not believe the relationship is beyond repair.

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“I don’t expect him to forgive me overnight. It’ll take time to get better. I feel like I’ve had a good relationship with all those guys over the last few years. These things take time to heal, and that’s fine. But I don’t see it going any further than it did Sunday.”

For Josh Berry, the immediate priority is finishing his Wood Brothers tenure without letting the Martinsville fallout overshadow the years he spent building that connection.