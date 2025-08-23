“I Never Thought This Day Would Come”: Connor Zilisch in Tears as Trackhouse Makes Huge Announcement

For Dale Earnhardt Jr., the ceiling for NASCAR’s next star is limitless. “Connor is a hell of a driver. But y’all ain’t seen nothing yet,” he said earlier this year. In 2025, the 19-year-old has been the standout of the Xfinity Series. He has piled up seven wins with JR Motorsports while stringing together a remarkable run of top-five finishes. Even a broken collarbone from a victory celebration at Watkins Glen failed to derail his momentum. He has continued to lead the points battle, too. The question around the garage has not been if Zilisch would reach the Cup Series. But rather, when, and by which team.

Zilisch already tested Cup waters with select starts this season. Most notably, an 11th-place finish at Atlanta reinforced his adaptability. Trackhouse Racing, meanwhile, entered a pivotal transition after Daniel Suarez’s decision to depart at the end of 2025. Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen remain the team’s anchors. But the search for a successor to Suarez carried added weight. Rumors leaned toward veterans or established free agents. Yet, Justin Marks hinted for weeks that his choice would defy expectations. As anticipation swelled, the sense grew that Trackhouse was about to redraw the map yet again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Trackhouse and Connor Zilisch “Shock the world”

On Saturday, Trackhouse Racing confirmed that Connor Zilisch will join the team full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series beginning in 2026. The teenager signed a multi-year deal. This places him directly into the seat vacated by Suarez. Team founder Justin Marks set the tone for the moment, saying he was ready to “shock the world with an announcement nobody saw coming.” Teams typically opt for experienced veterans or drivers with deep sponsor ties. However, Trackhouse is making a statement of faith in pure talent. The move also brings in marquee backers. Red Bull and WeatherTech will serve as primary sponsors for Zilisch when he makes the jump, though the team has yet to assign him a car number.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The gravity of the announcement was not lost on Zilisch himself. The 19-year-old grew visibly emotional during the press conference, pausing several times as he held back tears. “Today is a really special day for me. I never thought this day would come,” he said. He acknowledged the uncertainty that had shadowed his path through the ranks. His words underscored the improbable nature of his rise.

AD

From karting prodigy to IMSA sports car wins, to Xfinity dominance, and now to a full-time Cup seat before his 20th birthday. For Trackhouse, it is not just about adding a driver. Rather, it is about positioning the team at the forefront of NASCAR’s next generational shift. With proven sponsors on board and a roster that already thrives on disruption, Zilisch’s arrival signals both a gamble and a glimpse of the sport’s future.

As NASCAR looks ahead, Trackhouse’s decision highlights how quickly the sport is evolving. Zilisch has a streak of 12 straight top-fives, proving he can contend at the highest level. Combined with sports car triumphs at Daytona and Sebring, his record already outpaces many veterans. For Trackhouse, pairing that talent with proven winners like Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen shows a clear intent. They want to shape the Cup Series’ next era with youth, speed, and bold vision.

Zilisch’s unusual win at Daytona

Daytona has a way of delivering chaos, and this weekend was no different. Connor Zilisch walked away with a victory despite not even finishing the race. His win came under bizarre circumstances. When a caution ruled out on Lap 13 for rain, Zilisch, determined to protect the collarbone he broke in a fall in Victory Lane two weeks ago at Watkins Glen, switched seats with Parker Kligerman. It marked a rare instance where a driver claimed victory without taking the checkered flag. It further underlined the razor-thin margins that define superspeedway racing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kligerman, who had an amazing run after taking over from Zilisch, said, “It’s different in every way, because I didn’t expect to get a call from (team owner) Dale (Earnhardt) Jr. on the day I was leaving for vacation, saying ‘Hey, man, would you come drive this thing?’” He further added, “I hate the circumstances for Connor. He’s an amazing generational talent. I feel honored to have gotten the call to grace the seat that he’s been in, that Kyle Larson’s been in. … For me, it’s such a ‘me’ thing that this will not be on Racing Reference at all.”

For Connor Zilisch, the Daytona result adds another layer to his rapid rise through the stock car ranks. He has already turned heads with dominant Xfinity performances and now has a contract securing his Cup future with Trackhouse Racing in 2026. This Daytona victory, though unconventional, reinforces the idea that he belongs among NASCAR’s elite prospects.