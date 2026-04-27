“I Plead the Fifth”: Joey Logano Stays Silent as He Refuses to Help NASCAR with Superspeedway Fix

Another superspeedway race, another massive wreck, and for Joey Logano, another reason to be fed up with NASCAR. With superspeedway racing still a work in progress, teams have resorted to fuel-saving measures that often make races boring and can lead to chaotic, hard-to-follow wrecks. After becoming a victim of such an incident earlier at Talladega Superspeedway, Logano has had enough and is now directing his frustration at NASCAR.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Given the history of violent crashes at superspeedways, Sunday was no different, delivering another characteristic ‘Big One.’ During lap 116 of the second stage, Bubba Wallace received a strong push from Ross Chastain and ended up spinning out. What followed was complete mayhem as cars went into each other, tagging each other out of the race. It is estimated that at least 25 cars were involved in this massive ‘Big One.’ And Joey Logano was an unfortunate victim of the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I plead the fifth. Yes, but I am not gonna say it,” Joey Logano remarked when asked if there was a possible fix to avoid these crashes. “Still a long season and a long way to go. Just that, I am going to keep driving; I am going to keep doing that.”

Usually, when drivers have a solution, they actively support it for the good of the sport and its improvement. However, in Joey Logano’s case, it wasn’t so simple. During his post-race interview, his frustration came through clearly in his comments about the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Save fuel, and you’ve won it. Great. It seems like there aren’t many options right now. We have seen both options today. We’ve seen round bumpers and unstable cars. Cars that pop the bottle really easily and get to each other’s bumpers, but when you get there, you have to be careful,” he said. “They are not stable; it’s like pushing two basketballs against each other.

“So it’s not going to push straight, you know. Yeah, the first stage went well; the guys did a pretty good job. They had a great strategy there and capitalized on that pretty well, and just, I don’t know, we raced for 14 laps, and we proved that we can’t do that without wrecking each other. Here we are, so just a tough year. Gotta keep fighting through it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His basketball analogy seems to be the perfect explanation for this situation. There is no easy way to predict how a basketball will react if you press it against another one. Similarly, in NASCAR bump drafting, cars must be aligned nearly perfectly. Even a slight mistake can disrupt a car’s aerodynamics enough to trigger a wreck, affecting multiple drivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only that, but at superspeedways, cars run at full throttle most of the time, creating a large air gap behind the leading car. As a result, a trailing car experiences a sudden reduction in drag and quickly closes the distance. This characteristic of NASCAR racing has been utilized for years. However, with the sensitive Next Gen cars, the situation has become increasingly dangerous for drivers to exploit.

Logano’s explanation sums it up perfectly, too:

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just told you we have round bumpers. That doesn’t help. We’ve got to get running with rear limiters, and you know the cars are so solid; there’s no suspension. So you know all those things together, and there’s no bubble behind the car. So you just get right into the back bumper really quickly. So, the runs are massive, and if you are not lined up just perfectly when you are pushed, you are going to upset the car in front of you.”

The same thing caused the ‘Big One’ at Talladega during stage 2. Ross Chastain slightly bumped into Bubba Wallace, who was driving ahead of him. The touch was too harsh for comfort, and it destabilized Wallace’s car, sending him into the barriers while collecting multiple others behind him.

ADVERTISEMENT

And with this wreck, Joey Logano has further fallen down the standings. The constant lack of results this season seems to be getting to his head now.

Joey Logano’s frustration knows no bounds after another failure

Once more, the 35-year-old’s car ended up crashing out of the race midway, despite the amazing speed he was carrying through the laps. At one point, he was challenging for the top 5 position, and within a matter of seconds, he was being walked to the infield care center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago February 11, 2026, Daytona Beach, Fl, USA: JOEY LOGANO 22 of Middletown, CT gets gets ready to practice for Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach , FL. Daytona Beach USA – ZUMAa161 20260211_aaa_a161_006 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcexSr.x

So when the reporter asked him about his emotions from the race, the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion did not shy away from displaying his raw emotions.

“Yeah, obviously, I am pissed off. I don’t know what you want me to say. It’s frustrating. You want to have a solid run when you come out here every weekend. Just got caught up in it. Not much I could have done differently, anyway. But just a frustrating situation,” he concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

His teammate, Ryan Blaney, is currently battling for the top 5 in the regular-season standings to get an advantage when the Chase starts. Logano, on the other hand, sits out of the top 10 with two DNFs to his name. Critics and fans are starting to doubt his entry in the Chase this year, without the ‘win-and-in’ system to help him.

With the type of speed he showed at Talladega, Logano and Team Penske need to lock in and start the resurgence of their 2026 campaign. Every lost weekend is a lost opportunity for Logano. He needs those wins soon if he wants to have a fair shot at the championship title.