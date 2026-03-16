“I Really Wanted to… Fight”: Daniel Suárez Publicly Calls Out Ross Chastain Following Heated Las Vegas Exchange

While it was just a push on Sunday, things could’ve gotten uglier between Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain. Following the on-track incidents in Vegas, when the Spire Motorsports driver went to confront the Trackhouse star, the heated exchange quickly escalated to Chastain pushing his former teammate. But there was a lot more which was said, which Suarez recently confessed.

Daniel Suarez was left sad and angry with Ross Chastain in Vegas

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During a recap of his weekend in Las Vegas on his YouTube channel, Daniel Suarez revealed what was going on in his head during his confrontation with Ross Chastain. He claimed that what happens on the track happens there only, which is part of racing. However, what really upset him and made him sad was what happened after the race.

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He claimed he has known Chastain for a long time and has also known that he and his former teammate are ‘very different’ people. But despite that understanding, it was what Chastain said that got to Daniel Suarez.

“I always respect him. But the kind of words that he said after the race is just completely unacceptable. Like that’s chicken stuff. That’s not good. I lost a lot of respect for him as a person. Because that’s just not good. It’s not a good look for him and not look for kind of person that he is.

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“I was getting fired up to fight but what I was going to gain, I mean there is nothing to gain with that, he’s not the kind of person I really want to fight, but yeah, I mean just disappointed,” he explained.

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Suarez claimed that Chastain also didn’t have his facts right about the on-track incidents between them in Vegas. The Spire driver revealed that Chastain denied hitting him. But he emphasized that is part of racing, those things one can move on from. However, the words and comments that Chastain made, Daniel Suarez said, crossed a line, which is ‘the sad part.’

Denny Hamlin picks his winner in a Suarez vs. Chastain fixture

On Sunday, all that happened between Chastain and Suarez was a push, even though it could’ve been more as the Spire driver revealed. But if in future it does become something bigger, Denny Hamlin knows in who’s favour it will go.

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Speaking on Actions Detrimental, Hamlin wondered who would win in a fight between the two ex-teammates. Hamlin suggested Suarez considering his show of strength against Michael McDowell in the past.

But the JGR driver also considered Chastain because of his ‘chances of connection’, something he’s good at. Hamlin elaborated, “But I think just eventually strength comes in. Yeah, Suárez might catch one in the chin, but if it doesn’t hobble him, I think he gets pummeled because of the size difference. Listen, there’s not a giant-sized difference, but I think there’s more likely a strength difference.”

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Having said that, he claimed that Sunday’s incident was one which was ‘brewing’ for quite some time behind closed doors.

With that said, do you think Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain will shake hands and move forward, or maintain the intensity and take the conflict forward? Let us know in the comments below.