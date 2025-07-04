“I Saved Your Life” – Joe Gibbs Breaks Silence on Kevin Harvick’s Heated Moment That Went Too Far

NASCAR thrives on wrecks and impassioned encounters. The 2025 season has already seen its healthy share of flaring tempers, with veterans turning against some angry young men. However, a few drivers still hold hallowed status in the rowdy realm. A few names roll off your tongue naturally – Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, and Kevin Harvick. However, Harvick would have faced a dangerous situation once if not for Joe Gibbs.

Kevin Harvick retired at the end of 2023, bidding adieu to a rich career of 60 Cup Series wins and settling down into a broadcasting role as a respected veteran. Yet just about two decades ago, Harvick had a reputation for ruffling feathers. At one point, he went too far, until Joe Gibbs saved him.

Joe Gibbs acted as a mediator

Until the time he was alive, Coy Gibbs was much loved in NASCAR. The son of Joe Gibbs was a fixture of the football coach’s racing business in the sport. Coy also dabbled in racing; during 2000-2003 he made 58 Craftsman Truck starts, netting a best finish of runner-up in Texas. He brushed against Kevin Harvick, an angry young man at that time. Harvick had moved into Richard Childress Racing soon after Dale Earnhardt’s tragic death and tried his best to live up to The Intimidator’s name. At one time, he made a rival out of Coy Gibbs in a 2002 Martinsville Truck Series race. Both exchanged retaliatory blows and Harvick landed a $50,000 fine and a race suspension. Harvick wanted to confront Gibbs, but NASCAR officials stopped him. Apparently, there was more to this story.

In a recent episode of ‘Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour’, Joe Gibbs slipped out a part of the story unknown until now. With Kevin Harvick’s leaner structure, the 2014 Cup Series champion would not have been able to handle that, as Gibbs explained: “I’m going to tell you the honest truth, I saved your life. You don’t know this…’cause you got into it that day…I remember this; you put that truck right up against NASCAR, that didn’t go over well. And Coy, when he got out of there, Coy said, ‘I’m gonna get him someday.’ I said, ‘We can’t be doing this in a sport.’ I don’t know who would have won that fight…I would put the odds on Coy because he outweighs out by about a 100 pounds.”

Well, things would have turned out differently if Gibbs Sr. did not step in. Maybe Kevin Harvick would have improved his wrecking habits – he went on to enter brawls with Ricky Rudd in 2003 landing a $35,000 fine and then Matt Kenseth in 2004 that led to a $25,000 fine. Nevertheless, Joe Gibbs, Harvick, and Coy Gibbs maintained a fun relationship. Gibbs said, “But I do remember that those early days, I used to joke with y’all. I remember he would come up with funny comments about other drivers. And then you backed off for a while, and I remember walking up to you and I said, ‘Hey, what’s the deal? You get a lobotomy or something? …Come on, let’s get back with the funny stuff.”

The funny stuff probably muffled Coy Gibbs’ rowdy side from getting at Kevin Harvick. However, Joe Gibbs soon had two more drivers on his team who were much harder to handle.

Talent fueled by passion

Well, Coy Gibbs toned down his tempers by listening to his father. But Joe Gibbs could not create the same impact on Tony Stewart and Kyle Busch for a time. Stewart, aka Smoke, had an eclectic reputation. From making pranks on other drivers to doing hysterical commercial appearances, Stewart’s vibrant personality often lacked a leash. However, he eventually scaled down his emotions with the help of his wife, Leah Pruett. Then, Kyle Busch‘s notoriety on racetracks is no less well-known. From upsetting Kevin Harvick by wrecking his driver in a Truck race to landing a fistfight with Joey Logano, Busch was called Rowdy for a reason. Yet Gibbs emphasized that all this fueled their passion even more.

Tony Stewart owns three Cup Series championships, along with titles in various series like IndyCar, IROC, etc. Kyle Busch is still the winningest driver in NASCAR with 233 victories. Hence, Joe Gibbs stressed that their rowdy emotions helped their talents: “Both of them, I really appreciated their talent, the way they went after it for us. Both of them, like if you get Kyle, he’s got a great sense of humor. You get him in a social setting and stuff, you’ll laugh a lot. But both of them really talented, so obviously, that was great for us. And you know, we, every now and then, there were some challenges. But really, they helped build our race team, they really did. I appreciated both of them so much because, you know, they won a ton.”

Clearly, Joe Gibbs has a penchant for roping in feisty racers and calming them down. No matter how wild they are, such stories enrich his team’s legacy.