“I S*ck”: NASCAR Driver Breaks Down at Sonoma Months After Triggering Richard Childress’ Wrath

“Sorry, man. I don’t know why this thing f****** snapped. I s*ck,” AJ Allmendinger groaned over the radio after spinning out on Lap 31 at Sonoma. The Kaulig Racing Chevrolet was running top-five when Ty Gibbs kicked up dirt in Turn 2, sending Allmendinger’s No. 16 into a spin.

The frustration was palpable, a raw moment where the veteran let his guard down. That same lap, John Hunter Nemechek spun out of Turn 7, but no caution flew. This left Allmendinger to stew as he fought to recover. Sonoma’s twisty layout is unforgiving, and for a road-course ace like Allmendinger, the mistake stung deep.

This wasn’t AJ’s first rough moment this season. Back at Kansas Speedway, his No. 16 suffered a brutal engine failure just 32 laps in, killing his race. Over the radio, he didn’t hold back, blasting, “Hey ECR, you guys f****** suck.” That jab at Richard Childress Racing’s engine department drew a sharp response from the Hall of Famer himself.

In a post-race NBC Sports interview, Childress fired back and pointed out, “The 12 (Ryan Blaney) blew up two times. The 48 (Alex Bowman) blew up (one time). They never said anything. It’s how you want to run your mouth.” The exchange laid bare the tension between driver and team, a rare public clash for the usually upbeat Allmendinger.

Sonoma’s spin, months later, showed AJ’s still carrying the weight of a tough season. His raw “I suck” admission wasn’t just about one mistake. It echoed the frustration of a driver fighting to find his groove. For a fan-favorite known for his grit, it’s a reminder that even the best feel the heat when things go sideways.

This is a developing story.