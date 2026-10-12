Imagine finishing second so many times that you start wondering what it will take to finally get over the line. Christopher Bell had seven runner-up finishes during the regular season, and that frustrating trend has followed him into the Chase. At Charlotte, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver came agonizingly close to stealing the win from teammate Chase Briscoe, only to fall short by 0.029 seconds in a dramatic final-lap battle. Bell was left stunned, and with his championship deficit still growing, another near-miss could hardly have come at a worse time.

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“I think I’m just in shock right now. I didn’t think it was gonna end like that,” Bell told reporters after the Bank of America 400.

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His disappointment was understandable. He had closed dramatically on Briscoe over the final laps, turning what looked like a comfortable victory for the No. 19 Toyota into a fight that went right down to the wire. Briscoe had led by more than a second with one lap remaining, but his car began struggling to turn, and he suspected his right-front tire was losing air.

The fight came down to the final corner, with Bell making one last desperate attempt to snatch the win from his teammate. Briscoe carried momentum around the outside while Bell threw the No. 20 Toyota low, searching for a gap that could put him ahead before the finish line.

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The two Toyotas charged side by side toward the Turn 4 exit, their doors closing in on each other as neither driver backed out. Then Bell’s car stepped out from underneath him. The No. 20 slid up the track and made contact with Briscoe’s left-rear tire, sending the No. 19 into a brief wiggle. For a split second, the victory was there for either driver to take. Briscoe gathered his car, kept his foot down and powered toward the checkered flag as Bell fought to recover alongside him.

The margin was almost impossibly small: Briscoe beat his teammate by 0.029 seconds, turning a last-lap duel into the closest Cup Series finish of the 2026 season.

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Bell admitted he had not expected to get close enough to challenge for the win. Once he drew alongside Briscoe, he thought he had slowed his teammate enough to nose ahead.

However, he lost some control of his own car. Looking back at the decisive moment, he said, “I guess I should’ve stayed into him a little bit harder and tried to, um, you know, nose him to the line.” He added that he thought he had stalled Briscoe but failed to complete the move.

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Yet the final-lap drama was only part of the story. Briscoe’s victory was shaped by a crucial pit stop that handed him the track position he needed to control the closing run. Bell had taken the lead with a three-wide pass following a restart on Lap 173. A caution for Gray Gaulding’s spin on Lap 205 brought the field back to pit road, where Briscoe’s crew got the No. 19 Toyota out first for the restart on Lap 211. That stop proved decisive, putting Briscoe in front and allowing him to lead 61 of the final 62 laps.

Briscoe credited his pit crew for repeatedly giving him an advantage when it mattered. He explained that knowing the team could gain positions on pit road, or protect the lead, made his job behind the wheel considerably easier. Even when his car began losing grip late in the race, the track position bought him enough breathing room to withstand Bell’s charge.

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For Briscoe, the finish brought relief and another major boost to his Chase campaign. “I’ve got to quit making it so exciting at the end,” he said, reflecting on three consecutive close finishes in which he had placed second, then won twice. He praised the team and pit crew after earning his second straight victory, following his Las Vegas triumph. The Charlotte win moved Briscoe up to fourth in the standings, 65 points behind leader Kyle Larson.

For Bell, however, Charlotte was another entry in a season full of agonizing second-place finishes. He had already recorded seven runner-up results during the regular season, tying Harry Gant’s 1981 record for the most second-place finishes in a season without a win. His victory at Darlington showed he could close the deal, but the repeated near-misses have continued to overshadow the No. 20 team’s speed.

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Phoenix was one of the clearest examples. Bell led 176 laps and won Stage 2, but late cautions and a four-tire pit call left him restarting eighth with 19 laps remaining. Ryan Blaney escaped at the front, and Bell could only recover to second, finishing 0.399 seconds behind. Nashville brought another painful lesson: Bell led with four laps to go but overdrove Turn 1 on the final lap, allowing Denny Hamlin to take the win by 0.115 seconds.

Those missed opportunities now carry serious championship consequences. Bell gained only four points on Larson at Charlotte and remains third in the Chase standings, 51 points behind the leader. With four races remaining, his speed is not the question. The challenge is turning that performance into victories before time runs out. As Bell heads toward Phoenix, another strong run will not be enough on its own. He needs to finish the job.