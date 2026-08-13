“I Think We Stick With Tradition” — Kurt Busch Drops Unpopular Opinion on Kyle Busch’s Hall of Fame Bid

With Kyle “Rowdy” Busch’s death in May 21 2026, the question around his NASCAR Hall of Fame induction has taken on a different meaning. Fans have pushed for NASCAR to give the two-time champion special treatment and expedite his entry. On the other hand, NASCAR has made it clear that Busch will eventually be inducted into the Hall. But there is a twist. His brother Kurt Busch, now a Hall of Fame voter himself, is comfortable letting tradition decide when Kyle gets his place.

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“Yeah, I haven’t. I have a spot to vote now that I’m in the Hall of Fame, and I haven’t seen any of the paperwork or what the next steps are. It’s a tough call. I think we stick with tradition. There are others that are deserving to be in the Hall of Fame.”

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Kurt’s position, as he revealed on the Rubbin is Racing podcast, may not be what many Kyle Busch fans wanted to hear. Considering Kyle’s résumé, there is little debate about whether he belongs in the Hall of Fame. The only real question is when?

Kyle is widely expected to be a unanimous selection whenever he becomes eligible. His numbers alone make the case almost impossible to ignore. However, NASCAR’s Hall of Fame process has traditionally been built around specific eligibility requirements.

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A driver or crew chief must have competed in NASCAR for at least 10 years. They must also be retired from active competition for at least three years before becoming eligible for consideration.

That creates an obvious problem in Kyle’s case. His career was cut short before he could satisfy the normal timeline. And following his death, fans have naturally questioned whether NASCAR should make an exception. There is precedent for doing exactly that.

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Alan Kulwicki and Davey Allison were inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2019. However, they had not completed the traditional 10-year participation requirement when they were killed in separate aviation accidents during the 1993 season.

Other major sports have taken similar approaches. The Baseball Hall of Fame made exceptions for Roberto Clemente and Lou Gehrig. Clemente died in a plane crash while carrying out a humanitarian mission, while Gehrig’s career was cut short by ALS. In both cases, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America held special elections and voted them into the Hall.

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That history gives Kyle’s supporters a legitimate argument for an expedited induction. But Kurt appears to be taking a different view. Now that he has entered the NASCAR Hall of Fame himself, Kurt has a vote in determining future inductees. Yet rather than immediately pushing for his brother to receive special treatment, he wants NASCAR to maintain the established process.

That does not diminish what Kyle accomplished. The two-time Cup Series champion is NASCAR’s winningest driver across its national series, with 234 victories. Kyle and Kurt also have a combined 97 Cup wins, which makes them the winningest brother duo in NASCAR history.

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Kyle Busch Motorsports has also played a major role in developing the next generation of drivers. Those accomplishments will not disappear simply because his induction does not happen immediately.

And that is ultimately Kurt’s argument. For him, Kyle’s legacy is strong enough to withstand the wait.