“I Thought I Was Going to Die”: Bubba Wallace Voices Spine Chilling Near Death Experience

Bubba Wallace’s career has been shaped by adversity and redemption, molding him into a driver who thrives under pressure. Grounded by a growing family, he enters Daytona and the playoffs with renewed perspective, yet the memory of his near-fatal rookie crash at Pocono remains a stark reminder of how far he’s come.

Wallace ended a 100-race drought with a breakthrough win at the Brickyard 400, securing his playoff spot and silencing critics. His first Cup Series victory came at Talladega in 2021, with the long awaited second arriving at Indianapolis in July 2025. But long before the wins and partnerships, Wallace faced a moment that nearly ended it all.

The day Bubba Wallace thought he might die at Pocono

Back in 2018, Bubba Wallace endured one of the most frightening moments of his career during his rookie run at Pocono Raceway. While working through a left-hand turn, his brakes suddenly gave out, sending the car barreling toward the wall with no way to stop it.

In recalling the moment, Wallace admitted, in the ‘Casuals with Katie Nolan’ podcast, it was the scariest experience of his life behind the wheel, saying, “I thought I was going to die.” Though the car shifted slightly at the last second, the impact still came hard. The crash was violent enough to snap both the gas and clutch pedals, and Wallace bit the inside of his cheek on impact. Yet, remarkably, he walked away with only minor injuries.

For Wallace, the crash was more than a physical test. It became a mental turning point in how he approached racing. Reflecting on the wreck, he recalled how surreal those seconds felt: “Oh, yeah. For you’re like able to have all these thoughts. I broke the gas pedal or the clutch pedal, uh, in half with my foot. And I bit my cheek. So I had a little sore foot for a couple of days. ”

That moment served as a wake-up call, an unforgettable reminder of just how quickly things can change at nearly 200 mph and how important composure and preparation are when every second counts.

Years later, 23XI Racing teammate Kurt Busch suffered a brutal crash at Pocono during a 2022 practice session, absorbing an estimated 30Gs of force. The resulting concussion and vestibular damage ended his full-time racing career, reinforcing the sport’s ever-present danger, even for its most experienced drivers.

Bubba enters Daytona with McDonald’s partnership expansion

McDonald’s is deepening its involvement in NASCAR through an expanded partnership with 23XI Racing, featuring Bubba Wallace. The collaboration includes a special “McDonaldland Livery” debuting at the upcoming points race, potentially at Darlington Raceway.

This retro-themed design draws inspiration from the event’s mural, aligning with McDonald’s strategy to leverage nostalgic branding to engage fans. The initiative comes on the heels of McDonald’s recent success, with same-store sales rising 3.8% in Q2 2025, driven by value meals and strategic promotions.

The partnership is mutually beneficial, with McDonald’s aiming to capitalize on Wallace’s growing fanbase. Preliminary analytics indicate a 15% increase in social media engagement following recent events, suggesting that Wallace’s influence is resonating with a broader audience.

This surge in engagement presents an opportunity for McDonald’s to enhance its brand presence among NASCAR fans. The collaboration also joins the growing list of entertainment industry alliances Bubba is getting, including a cameo in Disney’s The proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

As the NASCAR season progresses, the McDonaldland Livery is set to make its mark, symbolizing a fusion of motorsport and nostalgic branding. This initiative not only celebrates the rich history of McDonald’s but also positions both the fast-food giant and 23XI Racing for continued success in the competitive landscape of NASCAR.

These collaborations highlight Wallace’s multifaceted appeal and the growing intersection between sports and entertainment. By engaging with major brands like McDonald’s and global media platforms like Disney, Wallace is helping to redefine the role of athletes in popular culture. His involvement not only introduces NASCAR to a broader audience but also underscores the sport’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.