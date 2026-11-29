Getting a seat at Hendrick Motorsports was a major step in Casey Mears’ NASCAR Cup Series career. After years of working his way through the sport, he had joined one of its most successful organizations, won a race and earned a place alongside some of NASCAR’s biggest names. But the security he believed came with that opportunity did not last. When Rick Hendrick called him into his office, Mears learned that the personal relationship he had trusted would not guarantee him the full length of his contract. Mark Martin was coming in, and his time in the No. 5 Chevrolet was running out.

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Years later, Mears revisited the decision on the Dinner with Racers podcast, explaining why he did not expect Hendrick to make the change before their agreement was complete.

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“I sensed it, but I think I took for granted our personal relationship and felt like he would honor that agreement. You know, I just felt like he was going to give me those three years,” Mears recalled.

He was only two years into the three-year deal when Hendrick personally delivered the news. The team owner called him into his office and explained that the organization would be making a change for the following season.

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“Rick called me into his office and I had a three-year deal and I was only two years into it. And I found out that he just said, ‘Hey, listen, we’re going to do something different next year. And Mark Martin’s coming over,’” Mears said.

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The announcement became public in June 2008, with Hendrick confirming Mears would leave after the season. Martin’s signing followed on July 4, when the veteran agreed to a two-year deal to drive the No. 5 Chevrolet, returning to a full-time Cup schedule for the first time since 2006.

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Mears’ confidence was not entirely rooted in his results. When he joined Hendrick in 2007, he had spoken about the opportunity to work alongside close friends, including Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson. He also believed the relationship he had built with Hendrick would count for something when decisions about his future were made.

Although he had sensed a change could be coming, Mears thought their personal connection would lead the team owner to honor their agreement. Looking back, he recognizes that this assumption may have worked against him.

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Jeff Gordon also acknowledged the personal difficulty behind Mears’ departure, describing it as a difficult call for Hendrick because of how the organization felt about the driver, while accepting that racing remained a business.

Mears, meanwhile, believes he could have done more to protect his position. Rather than relying on his relationship with Hendrick, he should have made a stronger case for himself and explained what his team was dealing with.

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Mears did not suggest that Hendrick was disconnected from the operation. Instead, he explained that an organization as large as Hendrick Motorsports had several teams competing for attention, and the challenges facing his particular programme might not have been communicated in full.

He felt Hendrick was seeing the results and hearing about the team’s shortcomings without necessarily understanding the internal difficulties behind them.

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“I’m sure all he heard was from Alan’s (Gustafson) that, ‘Hey, this guy can’t cut it,’” Mears said, before adding that Hendrick was also seeing the results.

Mears acknowledged that the situation had not worked in his favor, but also accepted responsibility for not speaking up more often.

“It definitely wasn’t in my favor. And I wasn’t a big enough advocate for myself because I felt like Rick, I had a personal relationship with Rick and I didn’t have to worry about that,” he explained.

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There was also a competitive reason for the change. Mears arrived at Hendrick after four full Cup seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing. His strongest campaign to that point had come in 2006, when he finished 14th in the standings and came close to winning the Daytona 500, finishing second.

Hendrick signed him in June 2006 to replace Brian Vickers in the No. 25 Chevrolet, seeing potential in a driver who had yet to secure his first Cup victory. That breakthrough came in 2007, when Mears won the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. He ended the year 15th in the standings, giving the organization reason to believe the partnership could develop further.

For 2008, Mears moved into the No. 5 Chevrolet previously driven by Kyle Busch, with Alan Gustafson serving as crew chief. But the season did not build on the promise of the previous year. Mears struggled to find consistency, and by the time Hendrick announced his departure in late June, he was 24th in the standings with just one top-five finish.

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Hendrick had addressed questions about Mears’ future publicly just days before the announcement. Asked whether he was committed to the driver for the full length of his contract, he avoided giving a guarantee, saying he was committed to improving the car. In the eventual departure statement, Hendrick acknowledged the team’s extensive work but said the results had not followed.

Mears also accepted at the time that the season had not delivered what either side wanted, describing Cup racing as performance-based.

Mark Martin offered Hendrick a proven alternative. A 35-time Cup winner at the time, he had spent the previous two seasons running limited schedules after stepping away from full-time competition. The chance to return for a championship campaign with Hendrick was difficult to turn down.

Hendrick praised Martin’s ability to make the people around him better, while Mark Martin described driving the No. 5 Chevrolet as an opportunity he could not pass up. He also noted that he and Hendrick had enjoyed a great relationship and had discussed working together before.

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The decision delivered immediate results. Mark Martin won five races in 2009 and emerged as one of the strongest championship contenders. He finished second in the standings behind teammate Jimmie Johnson, with 14 top-five and 21 top-10 finishes. Hendrick subsequently extended his agreement, and Mark Martin remained in the No. 5 through 2011.

Mears moved to Richard Childress Racing for 2009, taking over the No. 07 Chevrolet. After one season, he eventually found a more settled opportunity with Germain Racing, joining its No. 13 programme during 2010 and becoming a full-time driver in 2011.

He remained with the organization through 2016. Although he continued to make occasional Cup appearances after his full-time run ended, he never added another victory to the one he had earned at Charlotte in 2007.

For Mears, the Hendrick chapter remains significant for more than the seat he lost. He had joined the organization believing he could establish himself there, and his personal relationship with its owner gave him confidence that their original agreement would be respected.

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Yet his retrospective account also carries an acknowledgement that he could have done more to protect his position. Rather than assuming Hendrick understood the problems facing his team, Mears believes he should have made himself heard more often.

He had relied on Hendrick Motorsports to give him the best opportunity possible, but even within an organization of that stature, a driver could get lost in the bigger picture. For Mears, that realization came only after the call that brought his time in the No. 5 Chevrolet to an end.