Last November, Corey Day said he was super fortunate to have Adam Wall as his crew chief. Fast forward to the end of 2026, and despite working with Wall for just one full season, the Hendrick Motorsports star has bittersweet feelings as Wall gets promoted to NASCAR’s top tier for next year.

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Replacing Rudy Fugle as crew chief for William Byron, Wall will lead the No. 24 Cup team, while Fugle heads to the No. 48 crew with Alex Bowman. Day put his experience with Wall this season into words, taking to Instagram to pay tribute and wish him well for his future in the Cup Series.

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“First off, I want to congratulate @llawmada (Adam Wall) on his big announcement! Not a person out there more deserving than he is and I know he will be a great fit and win races over there. Although it is very bittersweet to have to make a change with someone I felt I could’ve worked my whole career with, I understand why the decision was made, and I wish him and William (Byron) nothing but the best,” wrote the 20-year-old in a caption to his post dedicated to his short-term crew chief.

Day and Wall joined forces for a full campaign in 2026. It was Day’s first full-time foray into NASCAR’s junior ranks, with none other than Hendrick Motorsports as the powerhouse team supporting him. Although Day had gotten used to the O’Reilly Series field with eleven outings in 2025, no one expected the No. 17 Chevrolet driver to challenge for the title.

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In 33 races, Day and Wall combined for four wins, 12 top-5 finishes, and two poles—a remarkable debut season for the duo. The team also led 422 laps in total before becoming a genuine title contender.

Day also became the first HMS driver to win consecutive races in the series since Kyle Busch did the same over 20 years ago. Impressive for the young gun’s first full-time year, to say the least. Day ended the year fifth in the drivers’ standings, and some moments stood out for him throughout the season and made him appreciate his team and Wall even more.

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“Even when the times got tough, manhole cover through the radiator lap 1 and still finishing inside the top 10 at San Diego, getting caught up in a wreck stage 1 at Martinsville and ending up 3rd somehow, or me stepping on it on lap 1 twice this year, they never gave up and never stopped believing in me,” he wrote further.

As if racing on an actual naval base was not enough, Day’s weekend at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego got even more exciting when he struck a utility cover on the first lap of the race. The cover, which shook loose after race cars belted the racing surface, got lodged into the No. 17 Chevrolet’s front grille and punched through the radiator.

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This resulted in a red flag after five caution laps while track officials welded the cover back on. Meanwhile, Adam Wall’s crew went to work on Day’s car after NASCAR made an exception to its rule of teams using only one radiator during an event. Since the team suffered damage due to the track, they were allowed to change it.

The repair process meant Day went four laps down to the leaders. However, NASCAR decided to step in once again and allowed the No. 17 driver to catch up to the field under caution by running four laps on his own, thus equalizing his tire wear situation in relation to the competition.

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Another standout moment came at Martinsville during the fall race. Day started the race in P9 but was involved in a Stage One wreck during a restart that damaged the rear of his car. Even so, he sliced through the field. When a caution saw Wall opt to stay out of the pits and earn his driver track position, Day made the most of it and finished in P3 as the checkered flag dropped, despite losing track position after multiple pit cycles late in the third stage.

Corey Day is not the only notable name from the Hendrick Motorsports camp to react to Adam Wall’s promotion to the Cup Series, as his future driver, William Byron, has also posted on Instagram, saying he is looking forward to what’s ahead with Wall next year.

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As for Rudy Fugle, it seems his success with Byron and the No. 24 team will be Alex Bowman’s last resort to end his NASCAR career on a high, as he is set to retire from full-time Cup Series racing after 2027.