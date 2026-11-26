NASCAR has never been a sport where turning 40 means the end of a driver’s competitive career. Bobby Allison, for instance, won his Cup championship at 45 in 1983, proving that drivers can reach the sport’s highest achievement well into their later years. Justin Marks, however, chose a different direction at just 39. Despite still loving competition, he believed he could accomplish more by stepping away from full-time driving and building an organization of his own. His decision eventually gave rise to Trackhouse Racing and a vision that stretched far beyond the Cup Series.

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“I retired from driving full-time because I wanted to win more, not less,” Justin Marks posted on Instagram. That decision was backed by years of experience across NASCAR and sports car racing, along with an understanding of what it takes to build a competitive team. His earlier ownership ventures had already given him a taste of that responsibility.

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Marks had plenty to show for his time behind the wheel. He competed in more than 400 races across a 20-year career, collecting victories in different disciplines. His first major breakthrough came in sports car racing, where he won the GT class at the 2009 Rolex 24 at Daytona. He also made his mark in ARCA, securing a historic 2010 victory at Palm Beach International Raceway when the series held its first road-course race in the rain.

In NASCAR, he competed in all three national touring series, with his biggest success arriving in the Xfinity Series. Driving for Chip Ganassi Racing, Marks won at Mid-Ohio in 2016. He also finished 12th in the 2018 Daytona 500 for Rick Ware Racing, an impressive result considering the resources available to that team. His final major victory as a driver came in the 2019 IMSA Six Hours of The Glen with Meyer Shank Racing.

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But Marks had also been learning what happens away from the driver’s seat. He was involved with Turner-Scott Motorsports, then co-owned, with Harry Scott Jr., its successor team, HScott Motorsports with Justin Marks, an organization that enjoyed success in the ARCA East ranks and helped oversee William Byron’s 2015 championship campaign. He later became an owner in the World of Outlaws, partnering with Kyle Larson and helping create opportunities for drivers in sprint car racing. By the time he stepped away from full-time driving, he was ready to apply those lessons at NASCAR’s highest level.

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The timing was significant. NASCAR was preparing to introduce the Next Gen car in 2022, with a new technical and financial model intended to create a more competitive environment. Marks saw an opportunity to establish a new Cup organization rather than simply join an existing operation.

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He founded Trackhouse Racing in 2020 and entered the Cup Series the following year with Daniel Suárez driving the No. 99 Chevrolet. Music star Pitbull joined as a partner, bringing another dimension to the team’s identity and its efforts to reach audiences outside NASCAR’s traditional fan base.

Trackhouse’s growth accelerated when Marks acquired the NASCAR assets of Chip Ganassi Racing midway through the 2021 season. The move allowed the organization to field two full-time Cup cars in 2022, with Ross Chastain joining Suárez. The results came quickly. Suárez became the first Mexican driver to win a Cup Series race with his Sonoma victory, while Chastain collected wins at Circuit of The Americas and Talladega.

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Chastain also reached the Championship 4, giving the relatively young organization an opportunity to compete for the title in just its second season. The famous Hail Melon move at Martinsville later that year further established Trackhouse as a team willing to challenge convention.

However, Marks’ ambitions extended beyond adding competitive cars to the Cup garage. In 2022, Trackhouse launched Project91, an initiative designed to give international racing stars an opportunity to compete in NASCAR. The program brought 2007 Formula One champion Kimi Räikkönen into the Cup Series for appearances in 2022 and 2023.

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Its biggest breakthrough came with Shane van Gisbergen. The three-time Supercars champion made his Cup debut at the 2023 Chicago Street Race and won, immediately putting himself on the radar of NASCAR teams. Trackhouse subsequently signed him to compete full-time in the Cup Series in 2025. The project demonstrated exactly what Marks described in his post: ownership could create opportunities that would be difficult to pursue as an individual driver.

The organization then expanded into another major championship. Trackhouse entered MotoGP in 2024, becoming an American-owned team in the premier motorcycle racing series. It initially fielded Raúl Fernández and Miguel Oliveira, with Ai Ogura joining for 2025. The move was another step toward Marks’ ambition of building an international motorsports brand.

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Trackhouse also partnered with TF Sport to enter the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona, returning to the event where Marks had earned one of his most memorable driving victories. Its lineup included van Gisbergen, Connor Zilisch, IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin and Ben Keating.

That broader vision has continued to develop, with Trackhouse building its identity through NASCAR, MotoGP, international talent and partnerships. Marks has also spoken about a possible future Indianapolis 500 entry, a particularly meaningful ambition given that watching the race with his father in 1995 helped spark his passion for motorsports.

He has not ruled out getting behind the wheel himself, either. As he explained in his Instagram post, he still loves racing and continues to drive when opportunities arise. The difference is that his biggest ambition now sits outside the cockpit. Rather than chasing victories for himself, Marks is building an organization that can create them for others.