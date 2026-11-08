Jesse Love has spent three seasons at Richard Childress Racing chasing the kind of validation a trophy is supposed to bring. He lifted one at Phoenix in 2025, at just 20 years old, yet the conversation around it never quite went away. When he strapped into the No. 2 Chevrolet at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the last time, with a Cup Series ride waiting in 2027, the question was how much of that noise was still following him.

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“Well, coming in this year, I was a fraud champion. So, to show us, almost back that up is, you know, it was a good thing for us. But at the end of the day, my motivation was never necessarily set there on proving that narrative wrong. It was more so that I looked forward to this day and my whole year, not really knowing what today was going to bring, championship or not, but wanting to be proud of my progression,” Love told the media, according to the video shared by FrontStretch on X.

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His response suggested that the criticism was never entirely out of his mind, but it was not what defined his approach to the season. Love was measuring the year by a different standard: how much he had developed as a driver and how far the No. 2 team had progressed together.

“And I want to be a Cup Series champion, and each day that passes on my journey to get to that point, I feel more and more confident in myself, and I’m happy with that progress,” he added. “So, I’m very proud of not only myself this year, but all the guys in our road crew. People don’t realize the level of mastery that can go into being the best tire guy, the best jackman, the best crew chief, and our whole team. We have truthfully elevated each other to a true championship-caliber organization.”

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The label dates to that Phoenix finale. Connor Zilisch had owned the season statistically, with 10 wins and a record 18 straight top-five finishes, yet finished third behind Love and Aric Almirola. The winner-take-all format meant the best finisher among the Championship 4 took the trophy.

Fans questioned the legitimacy of the result and aimed much of their anger at the format. Love responded bluntly at the time, telling Erik Estepp in November 2025:

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“Well, I really don’t give a s— what people think. I get a big old trophy. I get a nice check… I’m not somebody that devalues what fans say,” he said.

Zilisch walked to Victory Lane to congratulate his best friend, but the criticism targeted the system rather than the driver, and Love was the one left carrying the label.

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Homestead was his chance to answer on track. Martinsville the week before had cost Love the points lead, a brake failure leaving him 30th and 22 behind Allgaier, so only a win would do. Love described the plan for the opening stages.

“Absolutely the goal in the first two stages was to keep ourselves in the hunt and to not rip the right side of it,” he said. “But to put ourselves in position, and what does that mean? That means to outpoint the 7 by a couple spots so that if we did win the race, even if he does run second, get the fastest lap, whatever, that we’re still the champion. And at the end of the day, we were able to accomplish that. We put ourselves in position. We executed the first two stages even better than we needed to.”

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The finish did not follow the script. A late pit cycle left the No. 2 on slightly older tires for the final restart, and Love slipped from third to seventh. He recovered to fourth, but Allgaier’s seventh-place finish secured his second series title by 14 points.

Love would not blame tires alone. He admitted the restart surprised him but doubted fresh rubber would have helped, since time on pit road could have cost track position. Rather than isolate one call, he cited around 20 moments, including Bristol, the final restart at Charlotte and Homestead’s closing laps.

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Jesse Love believes RCR has become a championship-caliber team

The result also reversed last year’s story. In 2025, Love took the title ahead of a driver who had 10 wins to his two. In 2026, Allgaier, who led the series with six wins and the regular-season title, held him off when it counted. The 40-year-old also became the 10th driver in series history with multiple championships and the first from JR Motorsports.

Love’s own telling put the weight elsewhere. After three seasons at RCR, the 21-year-old moves to Wood Brothers Racing for 2027, replacing Josh Berry in the No. 21 Ford and starting with the Daytona 500. Love said he would barely recognize the driver who first arrived, and he spread the credit across his crew chief, tire changers, and jackman.

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Love leaves RCR with a championship, experience and firmer self-belief. The criticism has not disappeared, and his comments show he still hears it. But heading to the Cup Series, he sounds more interested in the driver he is becoming than in convincing everyone he deserved the title he won.