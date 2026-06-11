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“I Was In Tears”- Former NASCAR Driver Details Bizarre Front Office Betrayal That Terminated His Championship Run

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Rohan Singh

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Jun 11, 2026 | 7:30 AM EDT

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“I Was In Tears”- Former NASCAR Driver Details Bizarre Front Office Betrayal That Terminated His Championship Run

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Rohan Singh

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Jun 11, 2026 | 7:30 AM EDT

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There’s nothing worse for a NASCAR driver than losing his seat mid-championship. Yet, Reed Sorenson would end up losing his ride in 2011 with Turner Motorsports right at the peak of the championship season. There was seemingly no reason behind it, and even a decade later, Sorenson can’t help but just feel devastated about it all.

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“He [Steve Turner] didn’t like something I said about the car at some point, about it not being good,” Sorenson explained to Dale Jr. on Dirty Mo Media. “So, I had the same guys as I had the year before. Great group of guys, and even all of them, when that happened, were like, ‘What the hell?’

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“Like all my guys, I was with every week. It was very peculiar. It was the oddest thing that I have ever experienced. But in saying that, I was in tears, to be honest.”

Sorenson theorizes that he lost his ride because his ego clashed with the team owner at that time. He thinks that his critique of the car did not sit well with the team, and they chose not to continue with him mid-championship. But it was rather bizarre on the team’s end. For Sorenson, the 2011 season was turning out to be one of his best in NASCAR.

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He had secured one victory and ended several of his races in the O’Reilly Series in the top 5. No wonder he felt it was rather unfair for him to lose a ride when he was performing far better than expected. His replacement in the team was Brian Vickers.

But things didn’t end here. There is more to the story.

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Dollar General was Sorenson’s main sponsor and was about to leave after the season. However, he didn’t think they left because of what he said about the car.

“I don’t think that had anything to do with it because I had a fantastic relationship with Dollar General, but they weren’t staying the next year,” Sorenson said.

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Regardless, the team’s press release following Sorenson’s firing only made the entire situation more ambiguous. Turner Motorsports attributed his exit to internal downsizing, and many theorized that it was a result of their major partner, Dollar General, leaving them at the end of the season. The entire story remains one big mystery to this date, and even Reed Sorenson doesn’t have answers.

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Nevertheless, what happened to his career after he was fired from Turner Motorsports?

Where is Reed Sorenson now?

The entire Turner Motorsports fiasco would completely derail his plans for the 2011 season. At one point, he was looking forward to the championship fight, but as soon as he lost his ride, he dropped out of contention. Sorenson went from being in the top 5s every week to barely scraping in enough points.

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At the end of the season, he would finish in P5 in the driver standings, which was certainly a result of the sabotage that he faced at Turner Motorsports.

Sorenson continued racing in the Cup Series and O’Reilly Series in some capacity until the 2020 NASCAR season. But unfortunately, he was unable to demonstrate any standout finishes. After he retired from his position behind the wheel, however, Sorenson decided to stay within the sport but with a different role.

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He is currently spotting for Josh Williams and works in the O’Reilly Series as the driver’s eyes in the sky. Moreover, he has also visited other disciplines like the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona event as a spotter in order to understand and adapt better to his role.

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Rohan Singh

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Rohan Singh is a NASCAR Writer at Essentially Sports who is accustomed to conveying his passion for motorsports to a large audience. He has previously created driver and event pages for NASCAR legends like Dale Earnhardt, Jimmie Johnson and the Crown Jewel events of the sport like the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400. As a writer, Rohan uses his understanding of the technical concepts of engineering to deconstruct the complex and highly technological motorsports vertical for his audience. He fell in love with motorsports in 2013, watching Sebastian Vettel claim his crown in India, and since then, he has been pursuing motorsports as his lifelong goal. Armed with the technical know-how and engineering expertise of a Mechanical Engineering degree, and pairing it with his journalistic experience of more than 600 articles in motorsports, Rohan likes to reel in his audience by simplifying the technicalities of the sport and authoring content which appeals to them as a dedicated motorsports fan himself.

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