“I Was Sick to My Stomach”- Tony Stewart Confesses Twenty-Minute Financial Loss That Saved Him From Disastrous Addiction

Tony Stewart’s path to NASCAR fame was not without challenges, and he has always been open about the mistakes that impacted his life. This includes off-track instances too, with the three-time Cup Series champion once battling a gambling addiction. It was one of the biggest challenges he had to overcome, and he recently spoke about how he had to face it head-on before it turned into something far worse. For that, he has a financial setback to thank.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stewart, after becoming rich from NASCAR, had the freedom to engage in sports betting without worrying too much. And that made him take some rather reckless decisions, as he admitted on The Couches That Made Us podcast, posted on YouTube. But when it led to him selling his Lamborghini to pay off his debts, he realized what he had done.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was sick to my stomach and literally sold that car to pay my gambling debt. And when I watched that car leave the driveway, I said, ‘Never again,'” said Stewart on The Couches That Made Us podcast.

It marked the end of Stewart’s dangerous addiction before it completely consumed him. He was already concentrating on moneyline wagers with teams who were overwhelming favorites because he thought it was a safer method to profit. But all of his confidence vanished when one day, he finished nearly back-to-back in less than 20 minutes, and both favorites were defeated. Stewart lost $240,000 in one instant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The loss left Tony Stewart absolutely stunned. Although he acknowledged that he still had bets to make that day, he felt that his gambling days were already over. He realized how easily things could get out of hand after watching nearly a quarter of a million dollars disappear in less than thirty minutes. As a result, Stewart parted ways with his Lamborghini, one of his most valuable possessions.

That car wasn’t an ordinary purchase, either. Stewart said on The Dan Patrick Show years ago that he made an elaborate trade to acquire the orange Lamborghini Murciélago. He gave up a Ferrari, two Shelby Mustangs, and paid an additional $50,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was one of the dream cars he rewarded himself with after reaching NASCAR’s highest level. Owning it, however, came with its own headaches. Stewart once revealed that he blew the engine in the exotic supercar, only to discover just how expensive Lamborghini repairs could be.

“Lamborghini’s really, really proud of their motors,” Stewart had joked on The Dan Patrick Show. “You break one little part on their motor, and they want to sell you a $150,000 engine again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Murciélago eventually became an expensive chapter in Stewart’s life for a number of reasons, including the costly repairs and the gambling debt that ultimately forced him to sell it. However, Stewart now considers it one of the most important lessons he has ever learned.

The Lamborghini’s departure from his driveway served as a constant reminder of how easily bad choices could undo hard-won success. More importantly, it was the wake-up call that led him to give up sports betting completely, a decision he says he has never regretted.