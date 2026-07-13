“I Wasn’t Alone”- Samantha Busch Pens Emotional Letter to NASCAR Community for Saving Her Family From Absolute Darkness

As NASCAR arrived in Atlanta for the Quaker State 400, Samantha Busch found herself facing a familiar feeling. Her husband, two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch, died suddenly on May 21, 2026. He was 41 years old. It was confirmed that he passed away from severe pneumonia that quickly turned into sepsis. So, instead of preparing to cheer him on from pit road, she has been watching from home with their children.

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Just before Sunday’s race, she posted an emotional message on Instagram. She thanked the entire NASCAR community for helping her family find light during their darkest time.

Samantha Busch reflects on the NASCAR family’s support

“As another race day approaches I’m reminded again how much it hurts that we’re not there cheering on Kyle. It still feels surreal watching from the couch, and I still catch myself looking for his name on the leaderboard. At the same time, I’m filled with gratitude,” Samantha Busch wrote. “I’ll never forget sitting beside Brexton during intros at the Coke 600.”

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She thought back to the Coca-Cola 600 in late May. That race took place just days after Kyle passed away. The NASCAR garage united to honor his legacy. Several drivers walked out for introductions wearing his gear. Samantha watched the broadcast next to Brexton. She said her son smiled every time he saw a driver wearing his dad’s shirt.

She also made sure to acknowledge the women in the NASCAR garage, whose support extended far beyond the racetrack.

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“The NASCAR wives, thank you for showing up with meals when I couldn’t think about cooking, for the texts that reminded me I wasn’t alone, for continuing to love on us in the midst of your busy lives. You didn’t just love on me, you loved on our children. Your kids made Lennix the sweetest cards, and she still looks at them and asks, ‘When are we going back to the MRO to see my friends?'”

Samantha Busch also reflected on the people who stood beside her when the cameras were gone.

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“Behind the scenes, our family and closest friends carried me through moments I honestly don’t know how I would have survived. They stepped in when I physically and emotionally couldn’t, sat with me in the silence, loved our children like their own, and reminded me over and over that I didn’t have to walk this road alone.”

Among those who never left the family’s side was Richard Childress. The Richard Childress Racing owner remained close to the Busch family from the moment Kyle was hospitalized following his collapse at a training center until after his passing. Richard Childress Racing also made a massive gesture. Team owner Richard Childress stopped using the No. 8 on his cars. He renumbered the entry to No. 33 for new driver Austin Hill. Childress promised to hold the No. 8 for Brexton if the young boy decides to race in NASCAR in the future.

Finally, Samantha thanked the fans.

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“And to the fans… thank you for loving us through every high and every low over the years. Your prayers, stories, and unwavering support have always meant so much to us.”

That support extended far beyond race weekends. Fans created a massive memorial outside Daytona International Speedway, leaving flowers, handwritten letters, die-casts, hats, and countless packs of M&M’s beneath a giant “Rowdy” poster. Similar tribute walls appeared at several tracks in the weeks that followed. They donated money to the Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund. They also sent countless prayers and stories about her husband.

NASCAR recently announced a public memorial service for Kyle. It will take place on October 9 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Fans will gather to remember the greatest moments of his career. But for Samantha and her children, his memory lives on in the quiet support of the racing family.

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Rest in peace, Kyle. You’ll always be missed!!