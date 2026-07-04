“I Wish He Was”– Daniel Suarez Drops Blunt Spire Motorsports Truth Bomb on Chris Gabehart Days After Wild Allegations

“A Spire employee has informed a JGR employee that Gabehart is in charge of and/or significantly participating in Spire’s competition strategy and decisions.” Chris Gabehart was soon at the heart of one of NASCAR’s most significant off-track disputes when that bombshell assertion was added in Joe Gibbs Racing’s newly updated lawsuit against Spire Motorsports.

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The central claim of the JGR lawsuit is that Gabehart was significantly involved in Spire’s competitive efforts, according to the filing. A few days after those allegations surfaced, however, Spire driver Daniel Suarez gave a very different account of Gabehart’s involvement, drawing a sharp contrast between the legal accusations and what he believes is actually happening within the company.

“A lot of things that that we still believe that we can get more of. You know, we have great people and some people are working very, very hard and some other people like Chris Gabehart he’s an amazing asset, but we can’t even use the guy right now. I barely see him once a month.”

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When asked directly by journalist Matt Weaver whether Gabehart was leading Spire’s competition meetings, Suarez didn’t hesitate.

“I wish. I wish he was, but he’s not. I barely see the guy.”

Just days after Joe Gibbs Racing intensified its legal fight against Gabehart and Spire Motorsports, the comments have landed. The dispute stems from JGR’s claim that Spire intentionally created a loophole by appointing Gabehart as Chief Motorsports Officer. According to court records, JGR asserts that the position is a “deceptive title” intended to hide responsibilities that allegedly overlap with the engineering and competition tasks Gabehart performed as Denny Hamlin’s longstanding crew chief and competition leader. But job titles are not the only thing that worries JGR.

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The organization claims that before leaving the team, Chris Gabehart photographed and synchronized a substantial amount of private information, including engineering models, simulation data, race-car setup history, and performance-related records. JGR contends that the information that was gained from the files may nevertheless influence decisions taken within the rival business even if Gabehart never speaks with Spire workers directly.

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Consequently, JGR requested a Temporary Restraining Order that would severely restrict Gabehart’s capacity to work for Spire. In the end, the federal court rendered a divided ruling. The court recognized the possible overlap between Gabehart’s previous and current positions even if it declined to completely forbid him from working for Spire.

As a result, Chris Gabehart was prohibited from performing direct competition, engineering, and race-strategy tasks that were similar to what he did at Joe Gibbs Racing. This background makes Suarez’s comments particularly noteworthy. Suarez offered a different picture of Chris Gabehart than that of a covert boss directing Spire’s race teams in the background.

The former Trackhouse Racing driver, who is now a Spire driver, believes that Gabehart’s worth now comes more from his presence and long-term organizational potential than from any active competitive role. Suarez even expressed his desire for Gabehart to have a more prominent role. The Mexican driver referred to him as an “amazing asset” but emphasized that the squad is now unable to fully utilize his abilities.

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This assessment stands in stark contrast to JGR’s assertions that Chris Gabehart already significantly influences the company’s choices about competition. It remains to be seen if the courts would eventually agree with JGR’s worries. However, for the time being, Suarez’s public remarks have directly contradicted one of the lawsuit’s most important allegations, generating new concerns about Gabehart’s real day-to-day responsibilities at Spire Motorsports. What do you think?