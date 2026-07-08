“I Wish He Were Here”- Samantha Busch Bares True Emotions On Idaho Getaway While Navigating Life Without Husband Kyle

Samantha Busch watched her son pull a rainbow trout out of an Idaho lake. Her daughter rode a horse. Friends surrounded them. The sun was out. By every measure, it was a good day. And that is exactly what made it so hard.

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“I wish he were here to see this,” Samantha Busch wrote on Instagram on July 6.

The family had just spent the July 4th weekend in Idaho, their first real trip since Kyle died six weeks ago. Former NASCAR driver Brian Scott and his wife Whitney hosted them. Samantha Busch said they wrapped their arms around the family and gave them room to just be. But grief does not take a vacation.

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“There were so many moments on this trip when I found myself genuinely smiling,” she added. “But behind every smile was the same thought: Kyle would have loved this.”

“Heartbreak and joy no longer exist separately. They simply live side by side in every moment.”

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Kyle Busch died on May 21, 2026, at 41. And just days before he was admitted to the hospital, he won a Truck Series race at Dover. But bacterial pneumonia turned into sepsis. His organs failed. NASCAR removed his name from the Cup Series standings because watching his name go down in the list, week by week, was a blow the sport could not take.

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Days after his death, Samantha Busch stood on the grid at the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte. Drivers and team owners were beside her. White roses in her hands. Bagpipes playing Amazing Grace. Four-year-old Lennix wore black-and-white checkered ribbons in her hair.

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Some days later, eleven-year-old Brexton was back racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Samantha had promised Kyle in the hospital that she would protect their kids’ dreams. She meant it. She has written openly about what this looks like day to day. Grief does not pause for school pickups or bedtime routines. She visits a garden she and Kyle built together at home, sits there, prays, talks to him. It is the closest thing to a quiet moment she has found.

Idaho was supposed to be more of that. And in some ways, it was. The kids fished and swam and explored. Samantha Busch smiled. But the other thing was always there too.

“I can’t stop thinking that we should be making these memories with you,” she wrote. “Not learning how to make them without you.”

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Meanwhile, the sport is sitting with its own version of that feeling. Kyle’s longtime PR rep Bill Janitz recently shared something most people did not know. Kyle Busch, the guy who played the villain for two decades, who leaned into the boos but also wanted to be loved.

He talked about winning the Most Popular Driver award more than anyone realized. “He’d get a kick out of that,” Janitz said. As per Fox Sports reporter Kaitlyn Vincie, he might have that chance now.