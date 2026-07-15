“I Wish I Had Chosen Better Words”- HMS Insider Trashes Internal Fallout Rumors With Blunt NASCAR Confession

One of the biggest talking points from last weekend’s Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway was William Byron and Rudy Fugle’s heated radio exchange. The back-and-forth between the Hendrick Motorsports driver and his crew chief led some fans to wonder whether frustration inside the No. 24 team had finally boiled over. But Fugle has since insisted the viral conversation was simply a product of the moment, not a reflection of their relationship.

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“I wish I had chosen some better words that we’re not talking about it today and everybody thinks that something’s wrong. But him and I are the only things that matter for this relationship and we’re good and we always will be good. We got way too many years and way too strong of a relationship.”

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Rudy Fugle addressed the criticism during an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio after his exchange with William Byron during the Quaker State 400 sparked widespread discussion on social media. Rather than brushing it off, the Hendrick Motorsports crew chief admitted he could have handled the situation differently over the radio, but firmly rejected the idea that there was any rift between him and his driver.

The exchange unfolded before the race reached its halfway point, as Byron wrestled with an ill-handling No. 24 Chevrolet while running outside the top 15. With nearby lightning already threatening the speedway, the race was on the verge of being halted for weather.

“This is junk. Absolutely f****** junk,” the Hendrick Motorsports driver said while describing the car’s handling.

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Fugle acknowledged the complaint while also reminding Byron that lightning was closing in.

“Copy that, yep. Do what you can. Lightning is close, not quite halfway.”

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But Byron’s frustration had not eased.

“Plowing my a** off, this is terrible,” he replied.

That’s when Fugle’s frustration became equally apparent.

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“I f***** heard you, OK!? I heard you! I got it!”* Fugle fired back. After discussing the car’s balance and the adjustments already made, he added, “We can park it, or we can keep trying until I get to work on it again! Just drive the f***** thing!”*

Rather than escalating the situation, Byron simply responded, “You got it.”

Moments later, NASCAR displayed the red flag because of nearby lightning, leading to a weather delay that lasted more than three hours before the race eventually resumed.

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Videos of the exchange quickly went viral, with many interpreting it as evidence of growing tension within one of NASCAR’s top organizations. But according to Fugle, the reality was far less dramatic. The veteran crew chief insisted that neither he nor Byron was angry with the other—they were both reacting to the same frustrating circumstances.

“It’s passion coming out,” Fugle explained. “In general, we’re mad at the car. We’re not acting the way we think it should and not each other. Our relationship’s way too strong to let a little bit of back-and-forth banter, even yelling at each other, change anything.”

That perspective is backed by years of success together. Byron and Fugle first teamed up during the driver’s breakout 2016 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season at Kyle Busch Motorsports, where they won seven races and established a partnership that has endured for nearly a decade.

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After Fugle joined Hendrick Motorsports, the pair reunited in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021. Since then, they have emerged as one of the sport’s most successful driver-crew chief pairings, collecting multiple victories and regularly contending for championships. According to Fugle, that’s why one emotional radio exchange shouldn’t define their partnership.

The frustration was also understandable in the broader context of Byron’s season. Entering EchoPark Speedway, he was still searching for his first Cup Series victory of 2026 despite recording four top-five finishes, nine top-10s and 136 laps led through the opening 19 races. With the regular season entering its second half, the No. 24 team was eager to build momentum, making the handling issues an even greater source of frustration.

Once the race resumed following the lengthy weather delay, the emotions of the earlier exchange proved to be just that: a moment.