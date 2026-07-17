“I Wish I Lost More”- Joey Logano Comes Clean on Chilling Dark Side of His Early NASCAR Prodigy Status

Long before Joey Logano became a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, he was hailed as the sport’s next generational superstar. Many viewed him as the ‘best thing since sliced bread.’ He was billed as a teenage prodigy destined to dominate stock car racing from the moment he reached NASCAR’s top level. But beneath the hype was a problem few could see. The success that accelerated his rise also left him unprepared for the harsh realities of racing against the very best.

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Joey Logano’s biggest obstacle in NASCAR

“I wish I lost more as a kid growing up because I think it stunted my growth in the Cup level for two or three years longer than it should have. And then you’re part of it.”

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For most drivers, a childhood filled with trophies sounds like the perfect foundation for a NASCAR career. Joey Logano now sees it differently.

Logano started racing quarter midgets at just six years old and quickly became one of the brightest young talents in American motorsports. By the age of nine, he had already won multiple regional championships. As he climbed through Late Models, Pro Trucks, the USAR Hooters Pro Cup Series, and ARCA, the results hardly slowed down.

In 2007 alone, he won the NASCAR Busch East Series championship with five victories in just 13 starts. He also won in his lone NASCAR West Series appearance and capped the year by claiming the prestigious Toyota All-Star Showdown. The hype only grew from there. NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin famously called the teenager “the real deal” and predicted he could become one of the greatest drivers the sport had ever seen.

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In 2008, Joey Logano backed up those expectations by winning in his ARCA debut and becoming the youngest winner in NASCAR Nationwide Series history in just his third start. Looking back, Logano admits all that success came with an unexpected downside. Winning became normal. Losing rarely happened. As a result, he never developed the tools needed to handle failure because he rarely experienced it.

That reality hit him the moment he reached the Cup Series. Although he became the youngest winner in Cup Series history during his rookie season in 2009 and claimed Rookie of the Year honors, the years that followed were far from smooth. He finished 20th in points in 2009, and improved only to 16th in 2010, a winless campaign. Logano dropped to 24th in 2011 with just four top-five finishes. He managed only 17th in 2012 despite another victory.

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Instead of dominating as he had throughout his youth, Joey Logano suddenly found himself racing against veterans every weekend. He admitted he didn’t know how to respond when things went wrong. Logano’s move to Team Penske in 2013 finally changed that trajectory.

The struggles he once wished he had experienced as a youngster became valuable lessons as an adult. He made the Championship 4 in 2014. In 2018, he won his first Cup Series title. Logano added two more championships in 2022 and 2024. He finally learned how to handle failure and used it to dominate the sport.