Rico Abreu secured a historic High Limit Racing championship, giving Tony Stewart another reason to be proud of the driver he has backed. For Stewart, however, Abreu’s success goes beyond what he delivers on the track. The Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing co-owner acknowledged that Abreu possesses an ability he wishes he could match, revealing the depth of his respect for the sprint car star.

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“I wish I was as good with people as he is, and I just can’t do it,” Stewart told FloRacing in a post-race interview posted on their X account. “But he’s so spectacular when it comes to dealing with everybody, and he’s just forward-thinking all the time. He’s one of these guys that doesn’t just show up at the racetrack, get behind the wheel, and drive the car.”

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“He’s always thinking outside the box: how can we do things differently, how can we do it better? And he’s just well-rounded. So, you know, he’s the dream driver that you want to have because it’s not just about what happens at the racetrack; it’s what happens, you know, Sunday through Friday when you get to the racetrack.”

Abreu’s ability to think beyond his performance behind the wheel was put to the test in the High Limit Racing season finale at Texas Motor Speedway’s dirt track. With the championship on the line, he faced Giovanni Scelzi in the 30-lap feature, knowing the result would determine whether he could secure the title.

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The stakes made the closing laps particularly important. Abreu had to balance his desire to win the race against the championship that remained within reach. With Scelzi also fighting for the victory, there was little room for error as the two drivers battled for the lead.

Abreu briefly moved ahead on lap 29, but Scelzi reclaimed the position and went on to win by 0.202 seconds. Abreu finished second, securing his second consecutive High Limit Racing championship and his first with Tony Stewart Racing.

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Although Abreu missed out on the race victory by a narrow margin, the championship gave him a different reason to celebrate. Winning the feature would have added another achievement to his season, but securing the title was the bigger objective.

Tony Stewart was particularly proud of how Abreu approached that situation. Rather than judge the night solely by the checkered flag, he recognized the importance of the decision-making that helped his driver secure the championship.

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“I think he was good enough to win the race, but instead of trying to win the battle, he was trying to win the war. He played it smart, and that’s how you win championships. I’m just really, really proud of him and this entire team,” Stewart said.

For Stewart, that judgment was another example of what makes Abreu valuable. A driver’s contribution cannot always be measured by race wins alone, especially when a season-long title is at stake. Understanding the bigger picture and making decisions with the championship in mind can be just as important as having the speed to compete at the front.

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The title also reflected the work Abreu has put into organizing the team behind him. Stewart praised his ability to manage the group.

“He’s [Rico Abreu] done such a great job of organizing this team, managing this team. He doesn’t need the pressure from me by any means. I get to just sit in the background and just enjoy what they’re doing between him and Ricky and Zach and Brady and Todd.”

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“I mean, they just work so well together and so efficiently together. It’s just kind of like a wind-up toy. You wind it up, and you sit it down, and you just let them do what they do. I’m really proud of him tonight.”

Keeping a racing program working toward a common objective requires people to understand their roles and communicate effectively. Stewart’s remarks highlight his confidence in the structure Abreu has helped establish and the group’s ability to manage its work together.

For an owner, being able to rely on a driver to contribute to the wider operation can make the relationship considerably more valuable.

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Tony Stewart Reflects on His Relationship With Rico Abreu Beyond the Track

The connection between Tony Stewart and Rico Abreu goes back 13 years, when the two met at the 2012 Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. Their relationship has developed over time, adding a personal dimension to their success together at Tony Stewart Racing.

“And, you know, it’s not just a driver and owner relationship. We’re really good friends, and that’s what makes this even more special,” Stewart said.

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Their friendship gives the championship a significance beyond another title for the team. Stewart is celebrating the achievement of someone he has known for years, while also recognizing the qualities that have made Abreu such an important part of his racing program.

For the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Abreu is not simply a driver who delivers results. He is a trusted team leader and a longtime friend whose strengths extend well beyond racing.