There was a cloud of gloom over Charlotte Motor Speedway the last time NASCAR visited the iconic track. It was May 24, just three days after Kyle Busch passed away. Given the sudden nature of his death, the family and NASCAR had little time to plan an elaborate tribute, although there were few dry eyes in the garage that day. The emotions ran even deeper during the planned celebration of Rowdy’s life on October 9.

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Busch’s 11-year-old son, Brexton, climbed into his late father’s No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet and performed a signature burnout, a sight NASCAR fans had grown accustomed to over the course of his 24-year-long career.

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“Kyle, babe, I wish you could see this. I wish you could see how deeply you were loved. And I wish you knew just how much all these fans out here appreciate you. I see your confidence in Brexton, your strong will and attitude in Lennix. And you left me at strength. I never imagined that I’d need to raise our children and keep building this life that we dreamed of,” Kyle’s widow Samantha said in a heartfelt speech.

NASCAR announced back in July that it would celebrate Busch’s life in Charlotte, making his son Brexton’s participation in the tribute a moment of particular interest. The free-to-attend event drew more than 10,000 fans, alongside family, friends, former teammates, and rivals, who gathered to remember the two-time Cup Series champion.

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Samantha recalled the fierce competitor who hated finishing second, but also the father who loved coaching Brexton, reviewing race footage with him, and watching him compete.

She said that despite the struggles Kyle faced on track in his final seasons with RCR, in which he went two years without a win in the Cup Series, he found happiness at home with his family. She promised that their children would continue to chase their dreams while carrying their father’s influence with them. Then came the moment that brought the crowd to its feet.

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As Samantha finished speaking, she introduced Brexton, who took the car onto the front stretch and began performing burnouts as fans cheered and tire smoke filled the air.

His first attempts were not perfect, but he kept going until the rear tires wore out. His four-year-old sister, Lennix, then handed him a checkered flag. Brexton climbed onto the car’s roof and performed Kyle’s signature victory bow.

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Samantha embraced her son as the crowd cheered. Brexton’s burnout brought back memories of his father and showed how Kyle’s legacy would live on through his children. The scene also reminded fans of 2018, when Kyle performed the same burnout and victory bow after winning the Coca-Cola 600.

An emotional Samantha further said, “I don’t want to feel like we’re putting a period on this today. This is not the end of Kyle’s story. His story continues every time we give a young racer a chance, share something he taught us, or tell the next generation what made Rowdy unforgettable.

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“Years from now, I hope people remember Kyle as one of NASCAR’s greatest drivers. He worked his entire life for that. But I also hope they meet someone whose life is better because Kyle was here. That’s a legacy that no checkered flag can contain.”

The tribute also took some preparation. Richard Childress later revealed that Austin Dillon had worked with Brexton at the RCR race shop, teaching him how to perform burnouts.

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Hosted by NASCAR on FOX broadcaster Mike Joy, the ceremony featured stories from people who knew Kyle beyond his racing career. Ten of his race cars and trophies were displayed. Former team owner Joe Gibbs, his brother Kurt Busch, and drivers Austin Dillon, Kyle Larson, Noah Gragson, Christopher Bell, and Daniel Suarez, who won the Coca-Cola 600 days after Kyle’s death, also paid tribute to the two-time Cup Series champion. The event also included a performance by country singer Cole Swindell.

Kurt recalled recognizing his younger brother’s talent early on, telling reporters, “Even at that young age, it seemed like he wanted to do everything bigger, better and faster than me.”

Joe Gibbs, who won 56 Cup races and two championships with Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing, recalled Kyle’s intensity with a touch of humor. After finishing second at New Hampshire, Kyle once bluntly told Gibbs, “Your cars suck.” Gibbs laughed about the incident, remembering Kyle as someone with a great sense of humor who could laugh at himself and was a lot of fun to be around.

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Kyle Larson, meanwhile, said that he saw a familiar spark in Brexton, recognizing the similarities between the young racer and his late father. “I see so many similarities between the two of them.”

Christopher Bell said that he had become deeply invested in watching Brexton develop behind the wheel, describing himself as “emotionally invested and hooked” on the youngster’s budding racing career.

This isn’t the final tribute NASCAR’s Rowdy driver will receive from the community, but this will be remembered as the most emotional event since his passing.