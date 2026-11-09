“I Would Fire All of the Upper Management” – Tony Stewart Torches Out-of-Touch NASCAR Suits in Blunt Rant

NASCAR just ran a full season without a commissioner. Steve Phelps stepped away nearly ten months ago, the sport said it had no immediate plans to replace him, and Steve O’Donnell settled into the CEO chair in April instead. So when Tony Stewart got asked what he would do with one day in charge, he did not reach for a rules package or a schedule fix. His first move would be changing the leadership itself.

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“I would fire all of the upper management first day, right out of the gate. I do think there’s some great people up there, but I think there are a lot of hurdles that they have to cross. So I think, honestly, cleaning house at the top and bringing in some fresh eyes and ears and having people that truly understand the history of the sport, I think, is really crucial, and reconnecting with the fans from the past that really have seen enough changes that’s kind of taken their attention away from the sport. I think there’s still a way to bring them back,” Tony Stewart told Sportico.

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Stewart’s criticism goes beyond wanting different people in NASCAR’s boardroom. He believes the sport has lost touch with the audience that helped make it popular, and that leadership has struggled to balance modernization with the traditions that built its identity.

His own admission that he no longer understands every part of NASCAR’s format is particularly striking. If someone with his experience finds the sport complicated, he argues, longtime fans may feel even further removed.

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This is hardly the first time Stewart has questioned NASCAR’s leadership. Back in 2016, he criticized chairman Brian France for not being sufficiently involved in discussions with drivers and executives. Stewart also admitted that his suggestions were not always welcomed by the sanctioning body. Later that year, he said he was tired of fighting for change and felt his concerns were falling on deaf ears.

That current disconnect is rooted in several changes that have reshaped NASCAR over the past two decades. The introduction of stage racing, multiple championship format adjustments, and the elimination-style playoff system have repeatedly changed how fans follow the competition.

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The 2014 format, in particular, introduced elimination rounds and a winner-take-all Championship 4 finale. While the structure created high-pressure moments, it also moved the championship further away from the season-long points battle that older fans had followed for years.

The schedule has also become a major part of that debate. NASCAR has moved away from some traditional venues to experiment with new markets and different racing experiences. The Chicago Street Race and the move to Mexico City in 2025 brought the sport to audiences it had not traditionally reached. But those decisions also raised questions about whether NASCAR was giving enough attention to its historic tracks and established fan base.

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Stewart’s argument is not that NASCAR should stop evolving. His emphasis on making the sport relatable in modern times suggests he wants leadership to understand what made fans passionate in the first place before introducing more changes. The distinction matters because NASCAR has also made decisions that directly address the concerns of longtime supporters.

The return of the traditional Chase format in 2026 was one such move. After more than a decade with elimination-style playoffs, NASCAR brought back a 10-race championship battle involving 16 drivers. The change restored a more familiar points-based structure while retaining a postseason championship fight.

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The return of North Wilkesboro Speedway to the regular-season Cup schedule also showed that NASCAR can combine its history with modern competition. The track hosted its first points-paying Cup race since 1996, drawing an audience of 2.4 million viewers.

There are also signs that efforts to reach new audiences are producing results. NASCAR’s 2026 regular-season figures showed an increase in attendance, with 11 Cup races selling out and event admissions rising 9% year over year. The sport also reported a 31% increase in social impressions and 550 million video views.

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Its inaugural San Diego race attracted sellout crowds, with 67% of attendees attending their first NASCAR event. Those numbers suggest that expanding into new markets and digital platforms does not necessarily mean abandoning existing fans.

The challenge is making those two audiences feel equally valued. NASCAR’s expanded media arrangement, which includes traditional broadcasters and streaming platforms, creates more opportunities to reach younger viewers. However, splitting races across several services can make it harder for some longtime viewers to follow the full season. Growth in digital engagement means little if the viewing experience becomes unnecessarily complicated for the people who have supported the sport for decades.

Interestingly, NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell addressed a similar challenge during his November 6 State of the Sport appearance. He outlined five priorities, including competition, audience growth, schedule and media strategy, international expansion, and at-track fan development. He also stressed that NASCAR must become easier to follow while protecting what existing fans love about the sport.

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That is essentially the balance Stewart wants the leadership to achieve. His proposed management overhaul is a blunt solution, but his underlying concern is about reconnecting with fans rather than resisting every new idea.

NASCAR has made meaningful efforts in that direction. Whether those changes can restore the trust of its traditional audience while continuing to attract new viewers remains the bigger question.