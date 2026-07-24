“I Would Have Just Raced…and Disappeared”- Alex Bowman Doubles Down on NASCAR Retirement Timeline With Bold Claim

When Hendrick Motorsports announced Alex Bowman’s retirement after the 2027 season, the news shocked the NASCAR world. Many drivers race well into their 40s. Bowman’s choice to quit at just 33 raised many questions. However, Bowman says his timeline is final. He recently revealed that even winning a championship will not change his mind.

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Alex Bowman insists even a championship won’t change his retirement plans

“I think also, like if it was my choice, I wouldn’t have made a retirement announcement,” Bowman said. “I would have just raced until then, the next year, and disappeared. But that’s not how this sport works… I mean, because I’m just not going to continue racing. I think I would love to end on a really high note. Everything goes perfect and we go win a championship, and I can walk out that way. That would be amazing. That’s not going to make me want to stay.”

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There’s not much space for interpretation in those words from Alex Bowman. While most drivers keep the door open in case results improve, Bowman has done the exact opposite. If he wins the Cup in 2027, it will simply serve as the perfect ending.

The decision comes after years of physical and emotional challenges. Alex Bowman recently admitted he doesn’t want to become a father while carrying the disappointment of difficult race weekends back home. He believes racing drains too much emotional energy. He doesn’t want that negativity spilling over into his family life as he prepares for that next chapter with fiancée Chloe Henderson.

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Another important factor has been his health. Bowman disclosed that he was convinced to retire right away after 2026 because of his vertigo incident earlier this season. In the end, he decided to stay through 2027 because he wanted to conclude his career on a higher note and depart Hendrick Motorsports on better terms.

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He is still troubled by the aftereffects of his 2023 sprint car accident. Additionally, he just acknowledged that the collision at Michigan last summer did just as much damage as his 2023 crash. Since then, he has included regular physical treatment into his regimen to stay competitive.

That being said, Alex Bowman is not completely departing the Hendrick organization, even if he is giving up full-time racing. He anticipates continuing to be active with Hendrick Performance. He has shown a desire to drive other kinds of racing vehicles in the future but not NASCAR. Bowman doesn’t seem to be interested in a broadcasting role either. In response to a question about it, he quipped that he would “say some dumb stuff and get fired pretty quickly.”

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Alex Bowman’s focus remains unchanged for the time being. He says announcing his retirement actually makes it easier to stay fully committed to his final races. He’s resolved to go on his own terms, regardless of whether that farewell includes a title.