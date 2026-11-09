“I Would Have Laughed at You”- Justin Allgaier’s Crew Chief Uncovers True Emotions Behind Maiden Championship

When JR Motorsports hired NASCAR Cup Series championship-winning crew chief Rodney Childers in 2025, Andrew Overstreet’s future at the organization looked uncertain. Dale Earnhardt Jr., the co-owner of JR Motorsports, admitted he wasn’t sure what to do with Overstreet. A year later, Justin Allgaier has secured his second title win, under Andrew Overstreet’s wing for the first time. And while the first emotion that comes to the crew chief’s mind is disbelief, his journey to win his maiden title has come full circle with Justin Allgaier and JR Motorsports.

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“If you would have told me 365 days ago that we were going to be sitting here as champions and win six races, I would have laughed at you. But it’s been a true blessing to be able to get to this point.” These were the words Overstreet chose to reflect his unparalleled happiness that followed after years of hardwork.

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The 2026 title win marks multiple feats for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelly Earnhardt Miller’s JR Motorsports. While Justin Allgaier became the first JRM driver to win multiple titles for the team, the team secured its fifth Drivers’ Championship title (Chase Elliot, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and Justin Allgaier). But for Andrew Overstreet, his maiden title arrived after dedicating decades to motorsports.

Andrew Overstreet had first interviewed to be Justin Allgaier’s race engineer at Turner Motorsports in 2011, but was rejected for the role due to his lack of experience. After working with notable names in the motorsports domain, Overstreet arrived at JRM as a fill-in/part-time crew chief in 2020. In 2025, he got his first big break as a full-time crew chief for Carson Kvapil.

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Although Kvapil had a winless 33-race run, he ended the season with a strong 4th-place finish. By then, the new crew chief had shown he could deliver consistent results without winning races. The following year, Jim Pohlman’s departure vacated an important spot within the JRM realm. With Justin Allgaier requesting Dale Earnhardt Jr. to keep the core team together, he decided to give Overstreet a chance to lead the No. 7 garage. And the rest was history.

The driver-crew chief pairing won six races, secured 19 top-five and 24 top-10 finishes, along with 13 stage wins across 33 races. While the momentum had fallen from their grasp after their 2024 title win, JR Motorsports and Justin Allgaier came back stronger in 2026. The driver who lost the title to Jesse Love in 2025 won it by defeating him in 2026 in the final title decider at the Homestead-Miami race. And although the No. 7 driver did not win the race, finishing seventh was enough to keep Love from the title win.

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Talking about the strategy behind the season, Overstreet said, “I mean, we talked about it all year. It’s just not to beat ourselves. Just go out there, have a fast car. No, don’t beat ourselves. And we’ve executed all year. You know, we had a bad start to the chase, but we made sure to execute from then on out. And that’s what got us to this point.”

Allgaier and Overstreet knew the new nine-race Chase format demands consistency over race wins and decided to win as many stage points and top-5 and top-10 finishes as possible, even if the wins did not arrive. Even for their Homestead-Miami outing, the goal was to win as many stage points as possible, execute a clean race without taking any unnecessary risks, and make the most of cautions. While Allgaier brushed the wall and faced two different tire issues, the team brought him in for fresh tires, including an unscheduled green-flag stop with roughly 60 laps remaining.

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The focus on strategy and clean race execution eventually made all the difference, despite Love finishing in 4th place.

Although JR Motorsports walked away as title winners, Overstreet’s disbelief comes from the team losing out on the title in 2025 despite having three contenders in the Championship 4 format of playoffs. Love beat the closest JRM driver Connor Zilisch by just six points to win the title and it all fell apart there on.

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While Justin Allgaier’s longtime crew chief, Jim Pohlman, left the team to join Richard Childress in the NASCAR Cup Series, Allgaier himself was contemplating retirement from the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at the end of 2026. However, team owners Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelly Earnhardt Miller convinced the 40-year-old racer to stay.

After missing out on securing his second consecutive title win in 2025, Justin Allgaier returned to the top step of the O’Reilly Series with a team that believed in turning things around, and the two-time world champion did not forget to give the team its flowers. “The first one was for me. The first one I really enjoyed. This one is for all these men and women standing back here. They have worked their tail off.”

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Earnhardt Jr. was also all praise and glory to his team on the closing night. “Obviously, we’re thrilled with the way this season went. Overstreet did a great job; the pit crew did a great job; Hendrick engines did an awesome job,” said the NASCAR Hall of Famer. “Been a really strong season for all of our cars and looking forward to next season, let’s go win some more. But we’re going to celebrate this one. This is a special night.”

While Justin Allgaier sealed the title win, Carson Kvapil, Sam Mayer, and Sammy Smith finished the season in 3rd, 6th, and 7th positions in the Chase standings.