“I Wouldn’t Be Able To Walk Away”- Short-Track Star Narrowly Avoids Tragedy After Car Breaches Safety Barriers

Dillon McCowan’s Thursday night at Florence Speedway was supposed to be something like this: get through the heat race, lock in a transfer spot, race for the North-South 100. He was wide open through turns three and four, right on Brian Shirley’s bumper, doing exactly what he needed to do. Then his car lost the grip, and everything went sideways very fast.

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The car climbed the outside wall, struck a billboard, flipped over it, and landed upside down in the trees past turn four. A creek just beyond them. Safety crews had to push through branches to get to him. He was already standing on the wall when they got there. The billboard actually did him a favor, slowing the car before it went over. The trees did the rest. McCowan credited both. Floracing shared the clip of crash on their social media handle.

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“I’m good. I’m good. I’ve wrecked up harder than that, it feels like. But no, I mean, Victory Seats, they, you know, they build one h** of a seat. You know, I can’t thank Chris enough. You know, my Bell helmet done its job, and my HANS device, and all my safety equipment done all its job,” McCowan said after escaping unhurt.

“Longhorn builds one h** of a stout race car. So if it wasn’t for all them people, I wouldn’t be able to walk away from it.” McCowan said, naming his Victory Seats racing seat, Bell helmet, HANS device, and Longhorn chassis by name.

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Here is what each one actually did. The Bell helmet took the hard impacts inside the cockpit during the roll. The HANS device, a rigid collar that tethers directly to the helmet, stopped his head from snapping forward on impact. That forward snap is what causes basilar skull fractures. The containment seat held his body in a fixed position through the entire flip. The roll cage kept its shape when the car hit the trees, so he was never crushed inside it. None of it touched him.

The car, though, was done. For a smaller family operation like McCowan’s, losing your primary chassis to a tree line is a budget problem that follows you for months. Every panel, every suspension piece, everything buried in those trees costs money a developing team does not have sitting around. He knew it before anyone asked.

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The crew pulled the backup car off the trailer. McCowan started last in the B-Main and grabbed the final transfer spot at the flag. In the feature, he passed 12 cars and finished 12th.

That kind of bounce-back makes more sense when you know what his 2026 has looked like. He started the year slowly, sitting 15th in points by April with only two top-10 finishes. Then came July.

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At Lucas Oil Speedway, on his home turf in Missouri, McCowan swept a back-to-back doubleheader, winning the Salute to Forrest Lucas and the CMH Diamond Nationals on consecutive nights. That weekend earned him $41,000 and shot him up to 7th in the overall standings and 2nd in the Rookie of the Year race. Thursday was supposed to build on that. It got complicated. He built on it anyway.