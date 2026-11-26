Kyle Larson’s two attempts at the Memorial Day Double in 2024 and 2025 left him with a feeling he never expected: guilt toward his team, instead of the sense of achievement that the historic challenge should bring. This is precisely why Larson has no intention of trying the feat again, despite how it might cement him even higher among the all-time greats of American motorsports.

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“I wouldn’t do it again. Not the double. I would like to do the 500 again, but I mean, I’m mid-thirties now, so I don’t think I would want to do it in my forties. I don’t know if there’s really anything I could do different, honestly. It’s just hard. It’s just a lot to commit to, to just have a 30-minute rainstorm kind of screw it all up,” candidly admitted the three-time Cup champion on an episode of Speed with Harvick and Buxton.

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Larson’s first attempt at running both Memorial Day races, the famed Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600, came in 2024. Becoming the first driver to attempt the feat since Kurt Busch in 2014, Larson’s race day saw an anticlimactic end to his aspirations. The 2024 Indy 500 was delayed due to rain, which left Larson stranded in Indianapolis until the event was finished. He ultimately finished P18 at the quad oval before heading to Charlotte, where yet another weather-affected race was called off before he could turn a lap.

The subsequent year’s attempt was better, but not perfect, weather-wise. Despite the Indy 500 start being delayed due to weather once again, Larson managed to start the race. However, the logistical challenge posed by trying to race a total of 1100 miles in one day meant Larson did not enjoy the experience, despite not being nervous for either event.

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With a window of about four hours after the Indy 500 ends and the Coke 600 is underway, any delay at the Indiana event, such as an extended yellow flag period or a red flag, can cause problems. With a multi-layered travel plan of heading in and out of each track in a helicopter, coupled with a flight in between, Larson touched on how the experience took away the joy of it all.

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To add to it all, both events ended with a crash for Larson in 2025. As a result, he could only manage 599 of the total 1100 miles (strictly speaking, he completed 595, but some stats credit the full lap on which he crashed), courtesy of a lap 91 and lap 245 crash at Indy and Charlotte, respectively. The silver lining? His Indy crash helped him reach Charlotte in time. Had he completed the full 500-mile-long event, he would have had to skip the Coca-Cola 600, as the initial delay meant the race ended at 4:26 pm, 19 minutes past his departure deadline.

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“If I was just to do the Indy 500, I think the results would, would probably be better just from not as many distractions as far as like weather, and feeling like you’re letting your Cup team down. And then the next year it’s like, Oh my gosh, I can’t believe it’s happening again. It was just, I don’t know, a lot of, a lot of stress on that side of things,” added Larson.

From a driving and competition perspective, the 2026 Cup Series champion was not flustered one bit. He also added that adapting to two vastly different styles of cars, with NASCAR’s Next Gen machine and the open-wheeled IndyCar, came naturally to him.

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“It’s just a race car. It’s nothing, it’s nothing crazy. Yeah. You’re going fast, but it’s not like it’s, it’s not like you’re having to learn this totally different race car. So all that was pretty natural and easy. The cockpit adjustment stuff-even that comes easier than I thought,” explained Larson in the same episode.

While Larson admitted the experience as a whole was good, he also felt torn at times. With the Indy 500 arguably being a more prestigious event than NASCAR’s Coke 600, Larson, or any other driver, jeopardizing their day job to go run a one-off race in a different series played on his mind, not to mention the financial toll it took on his team owner, Rick Hendrick.

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“Rick just invested millions of dollars into this, and it’s going to get rained on. I didn’t really like that feeling. It was a cool experience. I just wish it would have went better. And I probably would have had a better taste in my mouth. I just wanted it to go smooth and neither year went smooth,” summed up the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro driver.

Ever since Larson’s last attempt, Katherine Legge is another driver who has attempted to run the historic double. Legge’s endeavor in 2026 saw her compete in both events, with P33 and P31 finishing positions at Indy and Charlotte, respectively. Tony Stewart’s 2001 attempt remains the most successful attempt by a NASCAR driver, with ‘Smoke’ finishing sixth at the quad oval, followed by a P3 in North Carolina.

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In motorsports culture, ‘Double Duty’ remains one of drivers’ most prized accolades. With the state of modern-day racing, and how involved drivers have to be in their specific series to not compromise on results, the feat becomes increasingly harder to achieve. A limited number of drivers, six to be precise, including Legge, have attempted it over a span of 32 years. That certainly puts into perspective how difficult the double is to execute.

Whether Kyle Larson attempts the historic feat again is a question several fans are curious about. However, given Larson’s inclination towards dirt racing and the meager chances of being successful on Memorial Day, coupled with the financial and logistical challenge it poses, we wouldn’t count on it, and neither should you.