Brad Keselowski took a major gamble when he left Team Penske to become an owner-driver for the struggling Roush Fenway Racing organization in 2022. His replacement in the No. 2 car, Austin Cindric, then won the Daytona 500 in his very first race. But Keselowski never looked back. He poured himself into the newly rebranded RFK Racing, helping rebuild the team before finally taking his No. 6 Ford to Victory Lane at Darlington in 2024. The gamble was paying off.

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Yet somewhere along the way, one thing never changed: Keselowski still wanted to race. He helped reshape RFK as its head of competition and turned the organization into a post-season contender, but his desire to compete never took a back seat. RFK may have seen a future competition leader in Keselowski, but the former Cup Series driver still wanted that rush of adrenaline.

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With Keselowski leaving RFK in 2026 and giving up his ownership stake to keep chasing victories, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. wonders if the two sides could have found a different way forward.

“If the chance to stick around at RFK, maybe you don’t get the five years you want. Hell, dude, what is he, 42? Yeah. So, I mean, I wouldn’t sign a guy that’s 42 to a five-year deal. I’m not gonna do it,” Dale Jr. said on his Dale Jr. Download podcast.

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Not many 40+ year-olds sign long-term contracts in NASCAR. Denny Hamlin did extend his contract with Joe Gibbs Racing when he was 44, but now 45, the No. 11 driver is widely expected to hang up his helmet after the 2027 season. Why not allow Keselowski to do the same thing and then have him focus entirely on the competition side of things?

Keselowski revealed last week that the reason RFK announced his departure as both driver and owner after the current season was that his five-year contract had come to an end. And extending it wasn’t as simple as it would be for other drivers.

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When Keselowski joined the organization in 2022, he was more than just the No. 6 driver. He was a minority owner and a major voice in competition, helping rebuild a team that had gone years without a Cup Series win. The No. 6 car itself had not been to Victory Lane in more than a decade.

The combination worked. Keselowski brought experience from Team Penske and a strong technical and organizational background. The results eventually followed.

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In 2023, both RFK cars made the playoffs, with Keselowski finishing eighth in the standings and recording 16 top-10s. Chris Buescher also won three races that season. Then, in 2024, Keselowski finally returned to Victory Lane at Darlington. The team continued to grow, adding Ryan Preece to form a three-car operation the following season. In 2026, both Preece and Buescher had made the Chase.

The problem was that RFK’s ambitions did not stop there. The team now wants to compete with Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske on an organizational level, and that requires somebody whose attention is almost entirely on competition.

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RFK president Chip Bowers compared that responsibility to the jobs held by Chris Gabehart and Chad Knaus, roles that demand a level of commitment that is difficult to combine with being a full-time Cup driver. That is where the two sides started looking at the same future and seeing different things.

Bowers said RFK wanted a natural transition toward Keselowski spending more of his time on competition over the next two to three years. Keselowski, meanwhile, wanted to keep driving for five years or more. The two sides spent months trying to find a structure that worked, but eventually reached the point where they could not agree.

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That is precisely why Dale Jr.’s argument is interesting. He was suggesting something much smaller. A compromise, perhaps. Give Brad one year. Maybe two. Let him race while RFK prepares for the next stage, and then let him decide what he wants to do after that.

There is no public evidence that RFK actually put an offer on the table. That part comes from Dale’s hypothetical. But the fact that Dale Jr. can even imagine that compromise tells you how close the two positions look from the outside.

Keselowski is 42, but he has also made it very clear that he is nowhere near ready to stop driving. His 2026 season has not been spectacular, with two top-fives, six top-10s, and 18th place in the standings through Las Vegas. Yet calling him finished would miss the point entirely. He is a 36-time Cup winner, the 2012 Cup Series champion, and still one of the most experienced drivers in the garage.

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The bigger problem is that the Cup garage does not have many obvious places left. RFK has already committed to Buescher and Preece for 2027, leaving the No. 6 seat open.

The team also says it intends to field three Cup cars next year, but it currently has only two permanent charters and is still trying to acquire a third. Dale Jr. doubts that RFK will actually put a third car on the track. So even if Keselowski wanted to stay, there is no longer a straightforward place for him.

That is what makes Dale’s advice so blunt. If a competitive Cup seat isn’t available, he would rather see Keselowski explore other options than simply fill a seat. Dale Jr. mentioned Trucks and prototype racing, while Keselowski has said he is open to all three NASCAR national series and is interested in a full-time Truck Series campaign. He expects to make his 2027 decision within roughly two months.

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There is another reason that option makes sense. Keselowski already won the 2010 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship, and with 39 wins in the series, a Truck title would make him the first driver to win championships across all three national series.

Keselowski has also said this may not be the end of his ownership career. His RFK stake is still being worked out, so he is not necessarily leaving the organization entirely. What is ending is the arrangement that made him a driver, owner, and competition leader all at once.

That may ultimately be the strangest part of this breakup. Keselowski helped build RFK to the point where it believes it can move forward without him. Buescher and Preece have both made it clear that they do not see the organization collapsing after his departure. Bowers has pointed to roughly 200 employees and a culture that belongs to the whole organization, not one person.

One or two more years at RFK could have preserved his Cup career, but it also could have left him negotiating again at 44 or 45, with even fewer seats available and the same question waiting for him.

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So the real gamble was never whether Brad Keselowski could still drive. It was whether he wanted to spend the next few years preparing for the day he stopped driving, or spend them finding out how much racing he still had left.

Brad has chosen the latter. Now NASCAR gets to find out where that choice takes him.