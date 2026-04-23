“I Would’ve Run Him Over”: Kevin Harvick Issues Blunt Response to Kyle Busch & Denny Hamlin Feud

The Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin drama has grabbed a lot of headlines, as the two are the best NASCAR drivers in modern racing. While they have not officially butted heads in the pit lane, the two have had verbal and social media exchanges in recent weeks. A few others have also chimed in to share their views, with Kevin Harvick putting himself in Busch’s shoes during his own racing days.

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Kevin Harvick on putting himself in Kyle Busch’s shoes

“I would have probably run him over on the racetrack at some point,” Harvick said on The Happy Hour podcast, when discussing the feud between the #8 and the #11 driver. The 2014 Cup Series winner has had some infamous fights in the pit lane, which is why it is very possible he could do what he said.

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“I like both the guys now. I like Denny Hamlin, and I like Kyle Busch. But, you know, 2006 probably would have just I probably would have smashed him,” Harvick added.

Imago ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 20: Kyle Busch, 7 Spire Motorsports HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, talks with a member of his crew during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA CRAFTSMAN Truck Series FR8 Racing 208 on February 20, 2026, at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 20 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series FR8 Racing 208 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602206178208

All of this started with Hamlin’s comments on Busch potentially looking at retirement after this season with RCR.

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Being in multiple roles together certainly hasn’t been easy for Hamlin. And Harvick, who can now drop his opinions without worrying about any on-track consequences, finds it rather impressive.

“That’s a tough balance. And Denny balances all these things […] he can give his opinion on the podcast, and so, that’s a tough balance and sometimes unnecessary consequences,” Harvick mentioned.

Denny Hamlin did not have the easiest of weekends following his statements against Kyle Busch’s performance, but he had his reasons. Although he could’ve simply avoided sparking this debate through the simplest of answers, the JGR driver feels he has a responsibility.

Denny Hamlin’s ultimate defense amidst the Busch debate

It almost seemed as if Kyle Busch was putting Hamlin up to a challenge when he said that he’d love to swap cars with the #11 driver and watch if Hamlin could outperform him. While it seemed like a retaliatory attack for what the latter claimed on his podcast, he had a defensive move to tackle it… and it somewhat made sense.

“Not really sure what I’m supposed to do. I host a podcast, and I have to answer questions about relevant topics. Should I just say I dunno, everything seems fine to me? Not sure where he felt I “bashed”. I’m walking a damn tight rope here,” tweeted Hamlin after comments from Busch surfaced.

Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 01: Denny Hamlin, 11 of Joe Gibbs Racing, speaks to the media during the 2022 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Playoff Media Day on September 1, 2022, at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, NC. Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire AUTO: SEP 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day Icon220901004

Hamlin and Busch were teammates during the latter’s time with Joe Gibbs Racing for 15 years. Despite the two being involved in a public feud, Hamlin had admitted that Busch helped improve his racing on intermediate tracks. While it may seem like the JGR racer was taking shots at the two-time Cup Series winner, he cleared the air about the situation on the Fox broadcast during the race weekend.

“I know what he’s capable of, and I know that he’s not loving where he’s at because he’s a tough competitor,” said Hamlin. “I’m rooting for him because the sport needs the old Kyle Busch.”

The Kansas race was yet another disappointing one for Busch as he finished outside the Top 30. He will be hoping to find his old groove in the upcoming Talladega Superspeedway race, where he has won twice in the Cup Series.