Ice Threat Triggers Emergency Prep Mode at Bowman Gray Before NASCAR Weekend

As things stand, NASCAR’s biggest enemy currently is the snowstorms. The Clash at Bowman Gray hasn’t even kicked off, and it’s already facing its first major threat. Preseason testing for the truck and the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series has already been delayed and pushed to February, but NASCAR doesn’t want any more delays. What was supposed to be a smooth lead-up to the first big race of the year is now pushing track crews into full cleanup mode.

NASCAR journalist Matt Weaver was the first to reveal NASCAR’s plan to get over the weather hurdle.

NASCAR and city crews have begun getting the venue ready for next weekend’s Cup Series race, including installing track electronics and repainting the walls and infield.

A winter storm is expected to coat the area in ice, so officials are pushing to finish work early to ensure crews can move around the facility safely.

Temperatures in North Carolina and the surrounding region are already plunging below freezing, and a winter storm is now moving in. While conditions may be manageable for now, the forecast is prompting major changes.

While the Clash is scheduled for February 1, forecasts indicate temperatures will improve by then. Daytime highs could reach around 39.2°F, though nights may still dip below freezing. That is a relief for fans, but a sudden weather shift could still disrupt not just the Clash but also the lower-tier series.

However, the weather problems aren’t new to these NASCAR grounds.

Winston-Salem’s February temperatures typically range from the mid-thirties to around 50°F, with lows near 34. With that in mind, even Denny Hamlin, in 2024, questioned whether the track conditions were ideal for preseason racing.

“Obviously, my concern is more like the temperature… It’s going to be absolutely freezing if you have it preseason up there,” said Denny Hamlin.

The main reason why the Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium is scheduled for February 1 is that it serves as the season-opening exhibition event for the NASCAR Cup Series.

While the non-point race is traditionally held in late winter, it is done so to spotlight the historic quarter-mile short track and create a festival-style weekend for racing, with tractors, qualifying, and heat races leading into the main exhibition.

The timing gives teams a high-profile, nationally televised warmup event under lights on FOX, celebrating the sport’s grassroots at one of its oldest weekly venues, and fits within the broader NASCAR Speedweeks schedule that builds anticipation ahead of the championship season.

And while the winter cold bites the track, NASCAR may want to change the schedule a bit to avoid it.

However, NASCAR will still try to do its best to get the track ready for the Cup Series despite the icy threats. And now, as fans and drivers look forward to driving at the Bowman Gray Stadium, the project managers have already rolled out the names of the Grand Marshals for the Cookout Clash.

Four Grand Marshals named ahead of the Clash

Four champions from the Bowman Gray’s 2025 weekly racing champions will take center stage as grand marshals for the 2026 NASCAR Cookout Clash. They’ll be joined by Cook Out mascots Shakes and Roo Reaves to help launch the race weekend.

Honored as grand marshals are Brandon Ward (Modified), Chase Robertson (Sportsman), Bryan Sykes Jr. (Street Stock), and Brandon Brendle (Stadium Stock).

“We’re excited to once again put the spotlight on the standout competitors from our venue as grand marshals,” said Justin Swilling, project manager for the Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. “Bowman Gray’s tradition of weekly racing in Winston-Salem runs deep, and it’s an honor to celebrate that legacy by featuring the track’s best local talent on a national stage.”

Ward captured his second Modified championship in 2025, posting three victories and locking up the title with a gritty sixth-place finish in the season finale. Robertson also earned his second Sportsman crown, tallying six wins throughout the year.

In the Street Stock competition, 19-year-old Bryan Sykes Jr. claimed his first championship by a slim two-point margin after a dramatic late-race move. Brandon Brendle completed the lineup, securing his second Stadium Stock title after a consistently strong campaign.

The Cookout Clash weekend kicks off Saturday, January 31, with the Cookout Madhouse Classic featuring Modified and Sportsman divisions.

Cup Series drivers will follow the heat races later that evening, setting the stage for Sunday night’s main event under the lights at Winston-Salem. Weather permitting, the NASCAR season opener could deliver one of the year’s most memorable races.