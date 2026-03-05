Iconic NASCAR Diecast Makers Sold Out Months After Facing Crisis Against Donald Trump’s Tariffs

Last year, NASCAR’s diecast fans got a shock when Lionel Racing suddenly stopped the availability of new pre-orders. The reason? Market uncertainty triggered by tariffs introduced during Donald Trump’s trade policies. Months later, they finally get a breather as a major acquisition now reshapes the future of one of NASCAR’s most iconic collectible brands.

Lionel finds stability after turbulent months

“Lionel is one of the most beloved and historic names in American collecting, with a history of craftsmanship that deserves thoughtful stewardship. We’re proud to be the custodians of this iconic, fan-first brand as we combine it with Round 2’s fan-first portfolio to invest in new products, better storytelling, and more ways to show up for fans and collectors.”

That statement is from Richard Barry, CEO of the newly formed Lionel Brands Group. And it signals the beginning of a major new era for Lionel, LLC. The historic collectibles maker, best known for producing official NASCAR diecast models through Lionel Racing, has officially been acquired by Round 2 LLC, a leading collectibles company backed by Praesidian Capital.

The deal closed on March 2, though financial details of the transaction were not publicly disclosed. The acquisition creates a newly branded umbrella organization called Lionel Brands Group. It brings together two major players in the collectibles industry.

The move is designed to strengthen investment in product development, storytelling, and fan engagement while preserving the heritage that has made Lionel a household name for more than 125 years.

For NASCAR diecast fans and collectors, the most reassuring part of the announcement may be what isn’t changing. Leadership and product development teams from both companies will remain in place. This, in turn, ensures continuity for the brands and the collectors who follow them closely. In other words, the people responsible for designing and producing beloved NASCAR diecasts are staying right where they are.

The merger also creates new opportunities across licensing, retail partnerships, and adjacent collectible categories. By combining Round 2’s diverse product portfolio with Lionel’s legacy in the hobby world, the company aims to expand its reach while doubling down on the fan-first approach that built its reputation.

For a NASCAR diecast brand that recently faced uncertainty during the tariff-driven supply disruption, the acquisition provides something collectors value just as much as the cars themselves. Stability!

And just as the collectible brand enters a new chapter, fans are already getting something new to add to their shelves.

Cleetus McFarland gets his first NASCAR diecast

Garrett Mitchell (better known to millions online as Cleetus McFarland) is officially getting his first NASCAR diecast. Lionel Racing has opened pre-orders for Mitchell’s upcoming car ahead of his debut in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series next month.

The diecast represents the No. 33 machine he’ll drive with sponsorship from Tommy’s Express Car Wash. Interestingly, the announcement arrived even before an official paint scheme render has been revealed publicly. So, this means that collectors are already reserving the car without knowing exactly what it will look like.

Two versions of the diecast are available for purchase. Fans can opt for the smaller 1:64 scale version priced at $11.75. Or, they can go for the larger 1:24 scale collectible, which comes in at $70.00. As of now, Lionel Racing has not listed any additional variations, such as Color Chrome or Galaxy finishes. Thus, it suggests the release will stick to the standard production models.

The NASCAR diecast launch follows Mitchell’s announcement earlier this week that he signed a two-year agreement with Richard Childress Racing to run three races per season in the series. For the YouTube personality who built his following through automotive builds and high-energy racing content, it marks another significant step toward establishing himself in the NASCAR ecosystem after making his ARCA Menards Series debut last season.

Given Mitchell’s massive online following, many collectors believe this NASCAR diecast could become one of the most in-demand releases in recent years once production numbers are finalized.