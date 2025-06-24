Iconic NASCAR Track Gets a Savior as State Governor Makes Promising Announcement

The NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Pocono Raceway showcased intense racing drama, with Denny Hamlin grabbing pole, Chase Briscoe dominating the most laps, and ultimately taking the checkered flag in the Great American Getaway 400. The event again drew sellout crowds, reinforcing Pocono’s status as a marquee event in the Cup calendar. Yet some others have a different plan, as Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro made a high-profile appearance at Pocono and remarked on the excitement building around the NASCAR Cup Series. He expressed commitment to maintaining Pennsylvania’s status as a premier destination for major sporting events, with a twist for the NASCAR audience.

Amid the roar of engines and cheering crowds, Shapiro also acknowledged ongoing conversations with NFL leadership about stadium futures for teams whose leases will expire in 2032. But along with that, he further teased the possibility of expanding NASCAR’s footprint within the state, hinting at exploratory discussions about hosting a Cup Series race in Philadelphia. His support for this idea aligns with NASCAR’s emerging strategy of testing unconventional venues, such as street circuits and stadium tracks seen in Mexico City, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Shapiro’s further comments sparked intrigue in the NASCAR community about how Pennsylvania might just position itself on the national motorsports stage.

Pocono Raceway shines as Philadelphia gets on NASCAR’s radar

Adam Stern, from Sports Business Journal, posted on X, stating Shapiro’s view on NASCAR’s expansion to Philadelphia in a post-race interview at the Pocono Raceway. “Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro: “There’s some conversations [around @NASCAR racing in Philadelphia]. First and foremost, we don’t want to do anything that undermines Pocono. But as Ben (says), the more NASCAR the better. The more racing, the better.” –@AP”

In the press conference, Shapiro emphasized the economic impact NASCAR brings to the state, highlighting Pocono‘s 3rd consecutive sellout, with 50,000 grandstand seats, 2,000 suites, and 3,300 infield camping spots filled. “The more we can turn people on in communities that haven’t been to Pocono yet, to get excited about racing, and then make that trip to Pocono next year, the better. I want to see more NASCAR, more racing. I also just want to see more sports in general,” he said.

While touring the venue ahead of the Cup Series race, Shapiro explained that he was actively consulting with NFL stakeholders, including Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and the Steelers’ Rooney family, about stadium futures, though he emphasized, “If a new stadium is proposed, it won’t necessarily come with state money.” He later added, “I’m very worried about the overall economic situation given the federal cuts. You want to balance investing in tourism, investing in sports, investing in great arenas and facilities, with making sure that you’re also investing those dollars in things that Pennsylvanians need most.”

Amid these discussions, Shapiro confirmed that NASCAR was weighing the prospect of bringing a street or stadium-style event to Philadelphia, with Franklin Field, a historic 1895 landmark, as a candidate. NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell echoed this sentiment, noting that Franklin Field’s oval layout makes it a practical venue for a temporary track inside the city. Nonetheless, Shapiro cautioned that these efforts would not be allowed to undermine Pocono Raceway, which remains a cornerstone of Pennsylvania sports.

“First and foremost, we don’t want to do anything that undermines Pocono,” he stated, reinforcing the track’s value both economically and culturally. He added that Pocono aligns with NASCAR’s partners’ desires, while urban expansion, including Chicago, Mexico City, and possibly San Diego, has become part of the league’s strategic vision. He also highlighted the broader sports landscape of Pennsylvania, including major events lined up for 2026 such as the MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park, FIFA World Cup matches at Lincoln Field, the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, and the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh next April. “I worked my a– off to bring that to Pittsburgh, together with the Steelers,” Shapiro said. “I’m excited for them.”

Taken together, Shapiro’s remarks paint a progressive vision for Pennsylvania’s sports economy, one that blends legacy venues with urban expansion, and old-school tracks with new-school events. While Franklin Field remains in early talks, Pocono Raceway continues to buzz at Full throttle, and garages, communities, and stateside taxpayers alike are watching how NASCAR and NFL stadium discussions unfold.

NASCAR’s summer showdown kicks off at Atlanta

After two back-to-back fiery weekends at Mexico and Pocono, NASCAR has officially thrown down the gauntlet with its first-ever In-Season Challenge, a five-race, single-elimination tournament that dished out $1 million to the winner. Inspired by March Madness’s drama and fueled by Denny Hamlin‘s call for summer buzz, the field of 32 was set based on results in Michigan, Mexico City, and Pocono. Hamlin clinched the coveted No. 1 seed thanks to a win and runner-up finish, setting the stage for a showdown. “I’ll know who I will have to beat next week,” he said, as he will go head-to-head with the #32 Ty Dillon in Round 1 at the Quaker State 400 in Atlanta.

While the tournament injects new heat into the season, not everyone is hooked yet. NASCAR’s most popular driver, Chase Elliott, admitted, “I have not paid any attention to [the in-season challenge]… certainly would love to win it, do we get anything if we win?” But when told about the real prize, “A million dollars? Then yeah we wanna win!” In stark contrast, the 3-time champion Joey Logano praised the format, saying, “I love it. I think it’s great…I think it’s placed perfectly where it is in the season. This is kind of that moment where the newness is worn off. We’re into the rhythm, we’re racing every week. It’s starting to start a little bit of, who’s going to be in the playoffs, who’s not, the cutoff line all those types of things. But it’s not really the main story quite yet.”

The question now is, does this bracket format spark fresh engagement or just extra complexity? The real test awaits at the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway, followed by street-course battles in Chicago, Sonoma’s winding turns, and Dublin’s Dover grit. With seeds such as Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott stacked at the top, the matchups are packed with intrigue, and fans are all up for it.