Iconic Sponsor Refuses to Cut Ties With NASCAR Amidst Ending Decade-Long Broadcast Integration

“Credit One, one to go” has become one of the most recognizable phrases in NASCAR broadcasts. Viewers can instantly recognize that the field has entered the final lap. But after nearly a decade, the familiar integration is unfortunately coming to an end. Credit One Bank is stepping away from that specific broadcast role. Yet the company has made it clear that its relationship with NASCAR is far from over, even as a new credit card partner prepares to take its place.

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Credit One Bank has confirmed that it will continue investing in NASCAR in other ways despite the end of its decade-long “One Lap to Go” broadcast integration. The company addressed the change and thanked the fans and cardmembers who have experienced the long-standing partnership while making its future intentions clear.

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“We’re incredibly grateful to the fans and cardmembers who have experienced this partnership alongside us. We remain passionate about NASCAR’s athletes and fans and will continue to invest in the sport now and for years to come,” Credit One Bank stated as reported by Adam Stern on X.

The message is significant because the company’s presence has been woven into NASCAR broadcasts since 2016. Credit One’s partnership with NASCAR began that year when it became an official sponsor of the sanctioning body and the now-defunct NASCAR arm of Chip Ganassi Racing.

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The partnership later expanded beyond television. Credit One launched the Credit One Bank NASCAR American Express Card designed specially for NASCAR fans. It offered the cardholders cash-back opportunities and race-related discounts. However, the company has not activated its NASCAR presence as heavily in recent years.

As Credit One prepares to dial down, NASCAR is preparing for a new chapter in the credit card category. Beginning in 2027, Avant will become NASCAR’s new official credit card sponsor through a multi-year partnership. The company will also introduce a new co-branded NASCAR credit card similar to the one offered by Credit One. This too will be designed around fan rewards, experiences, and greater access to the sport, as the cardholders will become an “All Star.”

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“NASCAR fans are among the most passionate and loyal in sports, and this partnership with Avant creates another meaningful way to reward that passion,” said Craig Stimmel, SVP & Chief Commercial Officer, NASCAR. “From automatic All-Star status in NASCAR Fan Rewards to early ticket access and enhanced rewards, this card is designed to bring fans closer to the sport they love while adding value every time they engage with NASCAR.”

The transition however does not represent NASCAR losing Credit One entirely. Instead, it marks the end of one of the sport’s longest-running broadcast sponsorship integrations while opening the door for Avant to build a new fan-focused presence.

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The phrase “Credit One, one to go” may sadly soon disappear from broadcasts. But Credit One’s latest statement suggests its NASCAR story is not completely finished.