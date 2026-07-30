Iconic Tracks to Get the Boot as NASCAR’s 2027 Schedule Reportedly Set for Major Overhaul

This time of year, with four races left in the regular season before the Playoffs begin, the fanbase is usually focused on who will win the championship. But it’s also the point in the calendar when attention starts to shift toward 2027 and the changes that could be in store for NASCAR. According to reports, the sanctioning body is planning a major schedule shake-up for next season, with several familiar venues expected to lose their playoff dates. Meanwhile, others are set to reclaim spots on the championship calendar.

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NASCAR set to reshape 2027 Chase

NASCAR is planning one of its biggest schedule shake-ups in recent years. Six tracks are expected to switch between the 10-race Chase and the regular season in 2027. According to The Athletic, three current postseason venues will make way for three well-known circuits.

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Bristol Motor Speedway headlines the changes. Reports indicate that the iconic Bristol Night Race, which has been part of the postseason since 2020, will return to its traditional August slot in the regular season. The race occupied that date from 1976 through 2019 and became one of NASCAR’s signature summer events before moving to the playoffs.

The move back to August makes practical sense. The current Chase format no longer depends as heavily on elimination races, and shifting the event also avoids clashing with Tennessee Volunteers football and the broader college football calendar.

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It’s also reported that Darlington Raceway will leave the Chase. The Southern 500 is expected to return to its position as the regular-season finale over Labor Day weekend. And this, per reports, is largely due to the alignment of the 2027 calendar.

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The World Wide Technology Raceway, also referred to as Gateway, is the third track to drop out of the playoff schedule. It hosts the Enjoy Illinois 300, which was part of the Playoff in 2025, and is also set for this year for a final time before returning to the regular season.

Richmond Raceway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and Watkins Glen International are expected to replace those three venues on the postseason calendar. Watkins Glen’s return to the Chase was already confirmed as part of NASCAR’s multi-year rotation strategy. But Richmond and New Hampshire are now set to rejoin the championship stretch as the sanctioning body looks to keep the playoff schedule fresh and unpredictable.

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It marks a significant return for Richmond, which hosted a playoff race from 2018 to 2021, and for New Hampshire, which opened the postseason every year from 2004 to 2017. If approved, these changes would significantly reshape the road to the Cup Series championship.

Over the final 10 races, drivers would have to tackle a much more varied mix of tracks. The 0.75-mile Richmond oval, the flat 1.058-mile New Hampshire “Magic Mile,” the 2.45-mile road course at Watkins Glen, and high-speed intermediate ovals.

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This could put more emphasis on versatility, making it harder for teams that excel on just one type of track to dominate the playoffs. It could also drastically alter the Championship picture as a whole, which could make the buildup to the final race of the season all the more exciting. But while the playoff shake-up appears to be taking shape, another key piece of NASCAR’s 2027 schedule remains far less certain.

Chicago Street Race future remains uncertain

Although most of NASCAR’s 2027 schedule looks to be finalized, one of its most prominent recent additions is still very much up in the air. Negotiations over public funding have allegedly caused the planned comeback of the Chicago Street Race to be postponed.

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It was anticipated that the event would shift from its customary early July window to a time soon following Memorial Day. Local officials were allegedly contacted about attending a formal announcement as the discussions progressed. But that revelation never took place, and the talks have since come to a standstill.

The main obstacle appears to be the size of the state tourism grant tied to the event. NASCAR was reportedly seeking a significantly larger subsidy to help offset operational costs associated with staging a downtown street race. While Illinois lawmakers had considered approving a $15 million tourism grant, the final budget instead allocated $5 million (the same amount the sanctioning body received before relocating the 2026 event from downtown Chicago to Joliet).

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The lack of an agreement leaves limited time for both sides to bridge the financial gap. NASCAR has acknowledged its interest in returning to downtown Chicago but has also confirmed that no agreement has been reached.

If negotiations remain unresolved, the Chicago Street Race could once again be left off the schedule despite its prominence as one of NASCAR’s newest marquee events. For now, its future depends less on racing logistics and more on whether the financial terms can be worked out before the 2027 calendar is locked in.

While much of the schedule appears to be falling into place, a few questions remain. The playoff changes look set to shake things up, but the future of the Chicago Street Race is still uncertain. For now, fans will have to wait until NASCAR makes everything official.