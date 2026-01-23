Iconic Winston Ownership Returns to NASCAR as $50B Partner Inks Multi-Year Deal Ahead of 2026

For decades, the word Winston was practically stitched into NASCAR’s identity. From championship trophies to weekly race broadcasts, the Winston Cup era helped define stock car racing’s rise into mainstream American sport. When tobacco advertising disappeared from NASCAR in the early 2000s, that chapter felt permanently closed.

But heading into 2026, that familiar corporate lineage is quietly finding its way back. But it’s a carefully rebranded return. This time, the move isn’t about nostalgia alone, but about how legacy ownership adapts to modern regulations while reclaiming a visible place inside the garage and the grandstands.

NASCAR news: A familiar tobacco lineage quietly reclaims space

NASCAR has unveiled a fresh partnership with American Snuff Company LLC’s Grizzly Nicotine Pouches, naming the brand both an Official Partner of NASCAR® and an Official Partner across all NASCAR-owned racetracks. A key piece of the agreement includes naming rights to racetrack campgrounds. This move places the brand inside one of the most authentic and fan-driven spaces in the sport.

Campgrounds have long been more than just parking spots for RVs and tents. They’re where NASCAR weekends truly begin, with fans arriving early, setting up for days, and building temporary communities that stretch far beyond race day. Morning tailgates, afternoon debates about setups, and late-night campfire conversations are all part of the experience. NASCAR’s latest partnership leans directly into that culture.

Under the deal, Grizzly Nicotine Pouches will engage adult fans through tailored activations designed to complement, not disrupt, those traditions. Rather than focusing solely on signage or trackside branding, the emphasis is on shared experiences in relaxed, social environments where fans naturally spend time together.

“NASCAR fans don’t just come to the track—they make it a weekend, a tradition, and a community,” said Craig Stimmel, NASCAR Chief Commercial Officer. “Grizzly Nicotine Pouches understands that connection, and this partnership allows us to create authentic touchpoints where fans are already spending time together.”

The agreement reflects NASCAR’s broader commercial strategy, which has shifted toward flexibility and authenticity. By allowing partners to activate in areas that are central to fan culture, the sport continues to move away from one-size-fits-all sponsorships and toward more meaningful engagement.

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches are produced by the American Snuff Company, an affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. The partnership subtly reconnects NASCAR with a corporate lineage that once played a defining role in the sport’s history. It arrives just ahead of the 2026 season opener, which kicks off with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on Feb. 1.

Major brands are entering NASCAR’s business orbit

NASCAR’s latest partnerships aren’t happening in isolation. Instead, they reflect a broader trend of major brands recognizing the sport as a powerful, evolving ecosystem. In recent months, several high-profile companies have either deepened their presence or returned outright, signaling renewed confidence in NASCAR’s commercial appeal heading into 2026.

O’Reilly Auto Parts is one of the clearest examples. The company secured a multi-year agreement to replace Xfinity as the title sponsor of NASCAR’s second-tier series, which will now carry the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series name. While the title role is new, O’Reilly’s roots in the sport run deep.

Over the years, it has sponsored events across multiple divisions, including the O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at the Daytona Road Course in 2021, races at Texas Motor Speedway, and the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 in the Craftsman Truck Series at Mid-Ohio in 2022. The move elevated an already familiar partner into a central pillar of the NASCAR ladder.

Hardee’s return follows a similar pattern. The quick-service restaurant chain re-entered the sport as an official NASCAR partner and primary sponsor for Bubba Wallace’s No. 23 car at 23XI Racing, stepping in after McDonald’s exit. Though financial terms were not officially announced, a NASCAR industry executive indicated the deal was valued at slightly over $1 million annually, with Hardee’s having explored multiple team options before committing.

Red Bull’s comeback adds another layer. The energy drink brand will serve as a primary sponsor for Trackhouse Racing’s Nos. 87 and 88 cars, driven by Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch, across 25 races in the 2026 Cup Series. Zilisch is set to carry Red Bull colors in the Daytona 500 on February 15, marking a high-visibility return.

Together, these moves underline a clear shift: brands aren’t just buying logo space anymore. Instead, they’re investing in NASCAR as a long-term platform where loyalty, visibility, and cultural relevance intersect.