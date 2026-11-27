There is a difference between respecting someone who helped build your career and sharing a garage with someone who could take a race win away from you. Kenny Wallace has experienced both sides of that relationship, and his latest conversation with former hockey enforcer Tony Twist revealed just how differently he viewed Dale Earnhardt Sr. compared to his own teammates.

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The subject came up while Twist was discussing loyalty with Wallace on Bare Knuckles Nation, in a clip shared by the channel on X. He wanted to know whether Wallace would have shown the same loyalty to a teammate that he had shown Earnhardt. The distinction was important to Twist, who understood how friendship and competition could coexist in professional sports.

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Wallace did not hesitate with his answer. “No, I’d have kicked his a**,” he admitted, and then explained why he would have approached a teammate differently: “Because I’m older now, I wouldn’t admit that earlier, but when you’re a teammate, you want superiority.”

It was an unusually blunt admission, but one that reflected the competitive instincts required to survive in NASCAR.

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That attitude did not extend to Earnhardt. When Twist pointed out that the seven-time Cup champion had brought Wallace into the sport, the former driver agreed. His loyalty had a much longer history than any working relationship inside a race shop. Earnhardt had given him an opportunity when he was still trying to establish himself, and Wallace never forgot that.

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The connection dates back to 1988. Wallace, who had started his racing journey as a mechanic working alongside his father and brothers Rusty and Mike, received his first major NASCAR opportunity when Earnhardt put him in the No. 8 GM Goodwrench Chevrolet for a Busch Series race at Martinsville. Wallace finished 11th, and the following year he became the series’ Rookie of the Year. That first opportunity changed the trajectory of his career.

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Earnhardt’s gesture stayed with Wallace for years. Their relationship eventually came full circle at Talladega in October 2000, when Wallace helped push Earnhardt toward what became the seven-time champion’s final Cup Series victory. Starting deep in the field, Earnhardt charged through traffic in the closing laps, with Wallace providing crucial drafting assistance. Earnhardt took the checkered flag, while Wallace finished second.

The significance went beyond the result. Earnhardt had given Wallace his first NASCAR start, and now Wallace had played a part in one of the most memorable victories of Earnhardt’s career. When Earnhardt later asked what he could do for him, Wallace reminded him that he owed him nothing. He had already received the opportunity that mattered most. Earnhardt responded by pulling him into a bear hug.

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That moment helps explain why Wallace’s answer to Twist was so revealing. He was not suggesting that he lacked the competitive fire to race hard against the people around him. He was acknowledging that his relationship with Earnhardt was built on something different from the usual teammate dynamic. The man who had opened the door for him was never someone he wanted to beat simply to establish superiority.

Twist, drawing on his own hockey experience, made the comparison particularly well. He explained that hockey players can fight teammates’ opponents who are also close friends, without wanting to seriously hurt them. Competition does not erase familiarity or respect. But when it comes to a teammate, the desire to establish who is better can be even stronger.

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Wallace agreed with the comparison, reinforcing that his loyalty to Earnhardt came from the history they shared.

Wallace had enough of a career to understand the distinction. He made 344 Cup Series starts without a victory, but collected nine wins and 66 top-five finishes across 547 Xfinity Series starts. Across NASCAR’s three national touring divisions, he made 904 starts. He later became a familiar television personality, while continuing to compete in dirt racing.

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For Wallace, Earnhardt’s impact was never measured by how many races they won against each other or how often they shared the track. It came down to one opportunity in Martinsville that could easily have gone to somebody else. Nearly two decades later, Wallace had a chance to repay that gesture at Talladega.

He might have wanted to beat a teammate, but Earnhardt was different. As Wallace made clear to Twist, some debts in racing are never settled by a trophy. They are remembered long after the checkered flag.