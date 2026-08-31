“I’d Pick That Every Day”- Controversial Cup Star Defends Aggressive Daytona Move Despite Horrific Crash

Carson Hocevar’s aggressive style has never been short on critics. But Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 gave those critics plenty to point toward. The Spire Motorsports driver was battling near the front at Daytona when an ambitious move went wrong, sending his No. 77 Chevrolet hard into the outside wall. As a result, Hocevar finished 38th. However, instead of regretting the decision, he offered a defiant explanation afterward. For the 23-year-old, taking that risk remains preferable to settling for a quiet run.

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“We were leading the race just a lap previous and made a move to take the lead back and I got loose. I’d pick that every day of the week if the alternative is not being up front or even big picture. Not being in this series like majority of talent racers that are plenty good enough to be here and don’t get to.”

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That was Carson Hocevar’s response via a Facebook post to his critics after a late-race move ended his night at Daytona International Speedway. The incident came on Lap 155 while Hocevar was battling Ryan Preece for second. Hocevar got loose in Turn 3 and shot toward the outside wall. His Chevrolet slammed into the barrier with heavy force, leaving the car badly damaged.

Erik Jones was directly behind the incident and had virtually nowhere to go. His No. 43 Toyota was collected as Hocevar’s car moved across the track, leaving Jones with a significant impact of his own.

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The crash was particularly frustrating because Carson Hocevar had been in position to contend for the win moments earlier. On Lap 153, he had managed to get around Preece and take the lead. Just two laps later, his race was over.

Still, Hocevar did not back away from the decision. He argued that attempting an aggressive move for the lead is preferable to settling for a less competitive position. His reasoning also reflects the importance of every position under NASCAR’s revamped 2026 format.

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Every position in every race matters now as points accumulated throughout the regular season carry greater weight. Especially with the race winner getting 15 additional points compared to last year.

Hocevar has also developed a reputation for taking that aggressive approach at every track he visits, which has earned him the nickname ‘Hurricane Hocevar’. That’s just who he is. He has repeatedly put himself into difficult situations while racing around the front of the field, sometimes producing spectacular results and sometimes producing damaged race cars.

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Atlanta (EchoPark) provided another example earlier this season. During the first restart on Lap 266, Carson Hocevar restarted just behind front-row starter Christopher Bell. As the field exited the quad-oval, Hocevar squeezed between Bell and Bubba Wallace while attempting to make a move for the lead.

The contact sent Bell nose-first into the outside SAFER barrier. Hocevar escaped the incident and finished fourth. That aggressive streak has also produced one of the biggest wins of his young Cup career.

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At Talladega earlier this year, Carson Hocevar battled Chris Buescher for the lead and made a last-lap aggressive pass to secure his first premier-series victory. He won by just 0.114 seconds in his 91st Cup Series start.

The result showed exactly why Hocevar continues to take chances when an opportunity presents itself. As he pointed out in the Facebook post, “Sometimes you it doesn’t work, but other times it does and when it does. That’s when you win races.”

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His Daytona crash, however, showed the other side of that equation. Jimmie Johnson also acknowledged the complicated picture surrounding Hocevar after the Daytona race.

Writing on X, Johnson called him “one of many personalities our sport needs,” while also admitting that Hocevar’s mistakes had frustrated him after wrecking their cars.

Hocevar is only 23 and is in his third full-time Cup Series season. He has won a race at a superspeedway already and made it to this year’s postseason. Not to forget, before the August slump, he was placed 5th in the points standings, above the likes of Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson.

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He makes plenty of mistakes, but that is how is polishing his racecraft. And, while he’s entering 12th heading into Chase, he will be a factor and give his best in hopes of clining the title.